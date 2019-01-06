Ndlovu extends Bosso stay

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
HIGHLANDERS defender Tendai Ndlovu says Highlanders will always be home after extending his stay yesterday.

Ndlovu was amongst the five key players whose contracts expired last month and were dragging their feet to settle for a new deal.

Others who were giving Bosso a headache include Peter Muduhwa currently a free agent and winger Gabriel Nyoni who is now with CAPS United.

Skipper Honest Moyo and striker Newman Sianchali who are expected to guide the youngsters with their experience are yet to sign new deals.

Ndlovu might have made the decision during his vacation in South Africa.

"I extended my stay yesterday and I am proud of that decision. I have always considered Highlanders home. I never looked elsewhere.

"I just wasn't sure and I wanted to refresh so I gave myself a break and it worked.

"Coming back here I knew there is nothing I want more than being a Highlanders player, it gave me hope and it's what I live for after all,' Ndlovu told H-Metro.

Ndlovu brushed off the rumours that he was planning his future away from Highlanders after he took his time to extend his contract.

"This was a huge step so I thought I just wanted more time to think about it. I grew up in Bulawayo so there was no way I was going somewhere else.

"I love Highlanders and I am looking forward to a better new season.

"Our target is to fight and do better than we did last season," he added.

Highlanders are almost done with their Premiership squad signings as they have already secured the back bone of the team.

Bosso have managed to tie down seasoned goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, brought on board central midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku as well as forwards Prince Dube and Bukhosi Sibanda.



Source - hmetro

