Tsano, Akbay reunite at Ngezi

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
NGEZI Platinum have appointed veteran coaches Cosmas "Tsano" Zulu and Tendai Chikuni as assistants to Erol Akbay, a Dutchman.

The Dutchman was appointed the team's coach last month, with a mandate to win the title.

He is not new to Zimbabwe football, having coached Bulawayo giants Highlanders before.

The Dutchman took over as substantive coach after the ambitious platinum miners severed ties with Tonderai Ndiraya last year, with five games before the end of the campaign. While waiting for the Dutchman to return from his home country to prepare the team for the upcoming season, the Ngezi executive has appointed assistants who they hope will help the coach turn around the fortunes of the club after they lost the championship to FC Platinum in the last campaign.

Zulu has vast experience in the game that spans over 30 years, having worked for his boyhood club Highlanders in various capacities as player, coach, technical adviser and team manager. He has also coached Zimbabwe Saints and Amazulu, among other clubs.

Chikuni was Chapungu coach last season and has also worked for various clubs, including current champions, FC Platinum.

The club's chief executive officer, Nyasha Kadenge, confirmed the appointments yesterday.

"Following the announcement of Erol Akbay as the new head coach of Ngezi Platinum Stars, the club also wishes to announce the appointments of Tendai Chikuni and Cosmas Zulu as assistant coaches to bolster the technical team.

"Chikuni brings a wealth of regional and local experience and is well-equipped to support the incoming coach, who is expected to bring the Dutch flare to the game.

"Cosmas Zulu is renowned for setting up successful football club academies and winning Premier League accolades with some of the leading football clubs in Zimbabwe.

"He is bringing over 30 years of experience in football management to the club. The technical team has undergone a transformation which will rejuvenate the club and translate into some exciting football on the field of play.

"Erol Akbay is expected to join the team soon. The board and executive team are confident that the transformation of the technical team will ensure that Ngezi Platinum Stars continue to delight its supporters and sponsors. We welcome the new members to the club and wish them well in their new roles, "Kadenge said in a statement.

The Mhondoro-based side has, however, lost some of their senior players to rivals FC Platinum. Those that have left include Clive Agusto who joined Chicken Inn, Godknows Murwira (FC Platinum) and Walter Mukanga who joined Harare City.

Source - newsday

