FC Platinum bus supporters to Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FC PLATINUM have chartered buses to ferry their supporters from Zvishavane to Bulawayo for the epic CAF Champions' League match.

"We are hoping to get a good crowd behind the team here in Bulawayo and the atmosphere in the city is very encouraging that they will be behind us for a national cause," said club spokesperson Chido Chizondo.

"We are expecting a big number of people from all over the country to come for the big match. Five buses for supporters will also be coming from Zvishavane so that we can help in cheering the team.''

