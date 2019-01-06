Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Kapupurika dumps Dembare, joins Bosso

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MIDFIELDER Cleopas Kapupurika dumped Dynamos and has crossed the floor to Highlanders ahead of the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, coming in as a direct replacement for Gabriel Nyoni, now at Caps United.

Highlanders chief executive Nhlanhla Dube yesterday confirmed that the industrious midfielder was a Bosso player after penning a two–year contract.

"He is one of the players that the technical team wanted and we have agreed terms with him. He has signed for two years with us and comes in as a direct replacement for Gabriel Nyoni. He is 22 and fits well into the age group that the coach (Madinda Ndlovu) wants. There are other players that the coaches have shown interest in that attended our trials at the weekend, but that is work in progress," Dube said.

Kapupurika joins Highlanders as a free agent.

Dube hinted on his Twitter page that Bosso could be done with the recruiting of players in the current transfer window.

"A few more bus stops and then no more vacant seats. Passenger manifest ready for the printer."

Two other players who attended trials at Highlanders that are likely to sign for the Bulawayo giants are goalkeepers Wellington Muuya and Alfred Chiname, formerly with Bulawayo City and Mutare City, respectively.

Highlanders have already made three major signings in Prince Dube, Bukhosi Sibanda and Nqobizitha Masuku.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa urged to retire redundant workers

31 mins ago | 465 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League backs Mnangagwa

35 mins ago | 209 Views

Zanu-PF mob disrupts business

47 mins ago | 572 Views

Hawks foil Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks

48 mins ago | 1466 Views

Zimbabwe approaching point of no return

50 mins ago | 660 Views

Mnangagwa under massive pressure

53 mins ago | 736 Views

Delta on the brink

54 mins ago | 844 Views

Lessons from the Zimbabwe coup

54 mins ago | 330 Views

Mnangagwa's govt big on rhetoric, small on delivery

54 mins ago | 92 Views

Growing unrest exposes official posturing

56 mins ago | 191 Views

MDC factional tensions reaches boiling point

56 mins ago | 312 Views

Zimbabwe companies to collapse in 30 days

57 mins ago | 377 Views

War vets want bank

59 mins ago | 139 Views

Military looms large in Zimbabwe power matrix

60 mins ago | 441 Views

Prosecutor-General appointment chaos

1 hr ago | 266 Views

$400m NRZ deal in limbo

1 hr ago | 97 Views

'Chamisa must rule' rant lands cop in soup

1 hr ago | 423 Views

Falcon Gold closed

1 hr ago | 335 Views

Time to confront bloodsuckers wherever and whenever

1 hr ago | 171 Views

Kasukuwere to seek medication in SA

1 hr ago | 299 Views

Delta's AB InBev places $120m unremitted dividends, fees into RBZ saving

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Essential services must be cushioned against fuel crisis

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Man left paralysed in vicious attack

1 hr ago | 290 Views

Shangani community fumes over killer cops

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Chamisa's ally/ foe arrested

1 hr ago | 254 Views

3 reasons why the Gabon coup failed

1 hr ago | 321 Views

Sandra Ndebele reflects on music journey

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Oliver Mtukudzi battling ill-health

1 hr ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwe doctors 'arm-twisted' to suspend strike

1 hr ago | 287 Views

Civil servants reject $41 (bond notes) pay rise

1 hr ago | 197 Views

5 die in suspected fresh cholera scare

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe problems are surmountable, says Mthuli Ncube

2 hrs ago | 276 Views

Man arrested for making false report

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Truck derails goods train

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chiwenga slams use of social media to cause panic buying

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Westerhof eyes Joel Luphahla's job

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Dabengwa taken 'ill' to SA

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Cops in 16-man mine armed robbery

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Criminal gang hijacks Kudzanayi rank

2 hrs ago | 203 Views

Family dumps dead body, demands (16) cow

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bid to kill wife backfires

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Jonathan Moyo sells his soul to the devil

2 hrs ago | 388 Views

Everybody in Bulawayo supports Orlando Pirates, claims Kuda Mahachi

2 hrs ago | 211 Views

FC Platinum bus supporters to Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

Hubby, wife clash over selfies

2 hrs ago | 316 Views

Baboon feasts on family meal

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Niece grabs aunt's hubby

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

Let's all rally behind FC Platinum

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Woman fakes own death to dump lover

2 hrs ago | 193 Views

Kombi fare increase to $10 in Harare

2 hrs ago | 2327 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days