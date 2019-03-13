Bosso senior players still in no-show

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

Highlanders senior players are yet to end their strike after once again staying away from yesterday's training session amid reports that they are yet to be paid their January and Febraury salaries.Prince Dube, Cleopas Kapupurika, Wellington Muuya and Russell Chifura, who returned to training last week, were all part of the gym session yesterday.They all took part in the friendly match against Chicken Inn on Sunday, where Bosso lost the match 4-0.Other players who were at training yesterday include Bukhosi Ncube, Andrew Mbeba, Charlton Siamalonga and Vincent Moyo as other players entered into the third week of the industrial action.Technical manager Madinda Ndlovu watched from the terraces on Sunday with his assistants Bekithemba "Super" Ndlovu and Mandla Mpofu sitting on the bench together with goalkeepers' coach Tembo Chuma.It is understood that despite not receiving their salaries, some of the players had written to the club requesting that they rejoin others for pre-season preparations.Ndlovu admitted that the strike was affecting the team's preparations and they were worried by the amount of time that they were losing."We will do with what we have, hopefully those players will iron out their grievances with the management and they will be back on time for the season because time is not on our side. We have lost good time because we need to prepare because failing to prepare is preparing to fail," Ndlovu said.He said the job action by the senior players was affecting everyone."Most of the players are not with the team because of other things, which I won't talk about, but I think they are affecting everyone, not the technical team per se, but the team as a whole. Even the players (that are not here) are losing out a lot from what is happening now. Games will still be played and if this (the strike) is over and we are asked to play next week, I am not sure if we will be ready to play, but the league will start; they won't wait for us."The troubled Bulawayo giants start the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign away to Black Rhinos before a big one against Caps United at Barbourfields after which they will be away to Harare City.