Warriors seek fans support

WARRIORS players have called on supporters to fill up the National Sports Stadium and rally behind the team when they make their final push to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with a tricky match against a Congo Brazzaville side on Sunday next week.Zimbabwe, who top Group G with eight points, need to avoid a defeat in the match to book their ticket to the Afcon finals set for Egypt this June.The Sunday Chidzambga-coached side can still qualify even with a defeat against Congo Brazzaville, if second placed Liberia, on seven points, draw their match against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa, on third position with six points.However, the Warriors want to avoid all the complexities. They want to win the match and go through without any hustles.Wales-based defender Alec Mudimu has called for supporters to fill up the match venue."We will need your massive support on the 24th of March, as this is a massive occasion for the nation to qualify for the Afcon at the National Sports Stadium.Please, come along and support the Warriors. You can safely secure your valid tickets online at www.clicknpay.africa See you very soon . . . dreams are going to become a reality. Hello Egypt," Mudimu said.Warriors striker Tino Kadewere, who is expected to lead the line, also believes the fans will play a very crucial role in the team's quest to make their fourth appearance at the Afcon finals.In a video message he posted on his social media accounts, the France based forward said: "Hello Zimbabwe, see you at the National Sports Stadium on March 24. Good morning Egypt. We go together Warriors."Chidzambga has called to camp what looks on paper a very strong squad for the encounter, keeping faith in the players that have done well in the campaign so far, led by skipper Knowledge Musona.Zifa, for the first time, are selling online tickets for the match.The association's spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said there had been a high uptake of the online tickets.Gwesela said fans could also buy physical tickets at the association's offices throughout the country, at clothing shop 4 May in Harare and also at Chicken Slice outlets across the country.Zifa have set the cheapest ticket at $10. Seats on bays 15-18 are being sold at $50, while the VVIP tickets are going for $200.