Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Warriors seek fans support

by Staff reporter
38 secs ago | Views
WARRIORS players have called on supporters to fill up the National Sports Stadium and rally behind the team when they make their final push to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with a tricky match against a Congo Brazzaville side on Sunday next week.

Zimbabwe, who top Group G with eight points, need to avoid a defeat in the match to book their ticket to the Afcon finals set for Egypt this June.

The Sunday Chidzambga-coached side can still qualify even with a defeat against Congo Brazzaville, if second placed Liberia, on seven points, draw their match against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kinshasa, on third position with six points.

However, the Warriors want to avoid all the complexities. They want to win the match and go through without any hustles.

Wales-based defender Alec Mudimu has called for supporters to fill up the match venue.

"We will need your massive support on the 24th of March, as this is a massive occasion for the nation to qualify for the Afcon at the National Sports Stadium.
Please, come along and support the Warriors. You can safely secure your valid tickets online at www.clicknpay.africa See you very soon . . . dreams are going to become a reality. Hello Egypt," Mudimu said.

Warriors striker Tino Kadewere, who is expected to lead the line, also believes the fans will play a very crucial role in the team's quest to make their fourth appearance at the Afcon finals.

In a video message he posted on his social media accounts, the France based forward said: "Hello Zimbabwe, see you at the National Sports Stadium on March 24. Good morning Egypt. We go together Warriors."

Chidzambga has called to camp what looks on paper a very strong squad for the encounter, keeping faith in the players that have done well in the campaign so far, led by skipper Knowledge Musona.

Zifa, for the first time, are selling online tickets for the match.

The association's spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said there had been a high uptake of the online tickets.

Gwesela said fans could also buy physical tickets at the association's offices throughout the country, at clothing shop 4 May in Harare and also at Chicken Slice outlets across the country.

Zifa have set the cheapest ticket at $10. Seats on bays 15-18 are being sold at $50, while the VVIP tickets are going for $200.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa demands more money in sport

1 min ago | 0 Views

Death sentence for double murderer

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa's neglect of health sector felonious

2 mins ago | 3 Views

ZBC partner fights eviction order

3 mins ago | 4 Views

MDC finalise district restructuring ahead of May congress

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Make them fight a losing battle

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Driver dies as vehicle overturns

5 mins ago | 7 Views

Gweru, MSU partner in solar street lights project

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa reveals childhood dreams

6 mins ago | 6 Views

Cyclone Idai spreads into Zimbabwe

6 mins ago | 11 Views

Indian investors to jet in to finalise Ekusileni opening

7 mins ago | 7 Views

Multi Choice dismisses shutdown rumours

7 mins ago | 14 Views

Vimbai Zimuto will burn in hell, says prophet

8 mins ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwean woman shot seven times in SA

9 mins ago | 40 Views

Where are the Warriors jerseys? supporters ask

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe to blacklist, freeze terrorist funds

10 mins ago | 11 Views

Boeing sucked into Zimbabwe Airways saga

11 mins ago | 17 Views

Chombo trial deferred

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa tells mining firms to 'use it or lose it'

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Kasukuwere vows to take his fight to Mnangagwa

16 mins ago | 49 Views

Beitbridge-Chirundu highway's new design to cost US$520 000

9 hrs ago | 2535 Views

All you need to know about Zimbabwe's new currency

10 hrs ago | 2266 Views

When will Mnangagwa act on Zimbabwe's death trap hospitals?

10 hrs ago | 826 Views

BREAKING: Kasukuwere loses $250,000 luxury home

11 hrs ago | 4884 Views

Mangudya forecasts RTGS$ equilibrium with US dollar

12 hrs ago | 3884 Views

South Africa to monitor Zimbabwe's economic affairs

12 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Mnangagwa extends US$3,2bn begging bowl

12 hrs ago | 1463 Views

Mnangagwa's PR bid a futile exercise, say analysts

12 hrs ago | 601 Views

Zimbabwe diamonds to be classified as conflict gems?

12 hrs ago | 812 Views

Zesa's govt subsidies now unsustainable

12 hrs ago | 562 Views

Grace Mugabe and a fracturing Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 651 Views

Zimbabwe slides into new authoritarianism

12 hrs ago | 240 Views

Mthuli Ncube should learn from Masiyiwa

12 hrs ago | 578 Views

Time to feed hungry nation, not globetrotting

12 hrs ago | 94 Views

Morgan Komichi found guilty

12 hrs ago | 2320 Views

Chamisa calls Mnangagwa a brother

12 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Chamisa's ally jailed for gate-crashing ZEC command centre

13 hrs ago | 787 Views

'80% of Bulawayo men who patronise bars and the red light districts are gay'

13 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Night club quickie sends hooker to maker

13 hrs ago | 1204 Views

Actress dumped over kiss scene

13 hrs ago | 883 Views

Sex-drought ravages Matobo women

13 hrs ago | 1881 Views

Harare's Charter House turned into hotel

13 hrs ago | 436 Views

Bus impounded over smuggling

13 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Zimbabwe Army put on standby

13 hrs ago | 6457 Views

Woman fatally assaults step daughter

13 hrs ago | 244 Views

Hubby denied maintenance

13 hrs ago | 241 Views

Women fight for hubby's attention

13 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mtukudzi legacy war, plot to ruin Selmor's gig?

13 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Abu Dhabi

14 hrs ago | 3181 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days