Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Dembare, Chicken Inn player wrangle rages

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THERE is seemingly no end in sight to the ongoing player wrangle between Harare giants Dynamos and Chicken Inn involving winger Valentine Kadonzvo, who allegedly acquired a clearance from the Harare football giants on the pretext that he was going to the United States for studies.

Interestingly, the two teams lock horns in the third week of the upcoming Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season, which begins on March 30 and the impasse could affect Kadonzvo's involvement in the tie.

Kadonzvo, one of the six players from last season that Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe was looking to build a new team around, requested a clearance from the club on the pretext that he was going to the US to pursue studies only to resurface at Chicken Inn.

A number of players, including Kudzanai Nyakasaka, Phakamani Dube and Bret Amidu, have crossed over from Dynamos to Chicken Inn largely without incident.

The move by the 23-year-old player, who starred in DeMbare's fight against relegation last season, could cast his promising football career into jeopardy if the dispute is not amicably resolved.

Dynamos are demanding $8 000 from Chicken Inn over the player although it's not clear whether they have approached the Zifa Players' Status Committee.

Initial attempts by the Gamecocks to settle the matter hit a snag as the Harare giants refused a reported $2 500 counter offer.

However, the Bulawayo side is now reluctant to pay anything to Dynamos for a player who joined the club as a free agent.

"We do not have any issue with Dynamos; in fact, we are not giving them anything because when the player came here, he had a clearance letter that is why we went on to sign him," Chicken Inn secretary-general Tavengwa Hara told Standardsport in an interview.

"We are not paying attention to that. Imagine if the player had joined a lower division team, would they demand money from that team?

"What if he had really gone to the US and played for another team, would they go on to demand money?

"I think there is no issue here and we are not concerned about that because the player made a choice to join us."

On the other hand, Dynamos spokesperson Tinashe Farawo was rather reserved in his comments as he indicated that there were no new developments in their bid to get a fair share of Kadonzvo's transfer.

"The season is yet to begin, but so far there is no new development on the matter. Once something comes up, we will let you know," he said.

The Premier Soccer League has in recent times been rocked by player wrangles some of which have seen some players such as Lawrence Mhlanga for a long time frozen as ownership battles between clubs raged.

The matter was later on resolved, but the player lost a considerable amount of game time while he was on the side-lines.

Source - the standrad

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Only a fool thinks Zimbabwe sanctions are targeted

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Hordes apply for Zacc posts

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Milestone in Harare-Bulawayo dualisation

2 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Chihuri challenges Zesa debt lawsuit

3 hrs ago | 586 Views

Zimbabwe losing $100 million annually importing wheat

3 hrs ago | 174 Views

Ex-top cop in messy divorce

3 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Zimbabwe struggles despite huge forex inflows

3 hrs ago | 703 Views

Zimbabwe: A land of squandered potential

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Uproar over Mnangagwa's 'brief' visit

3 hrs ago | 970 Views

Why prophets are misunderstood

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

145 school girls in daring protest

3 hrs ago | 348 Views

Shocking rot at Zimbabwe hospitals

3 hrs ago | 217 Views

Taxi driver's killer jailed

3 hrs ago | 95 Views

2 Zimbabweans arrested in SA over explosives

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Thomas Mapfumo breathes fire

3 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zanu-PF sends SOS for cyclone victims

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Cyclone Idai kills 31, several displaced

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Amakhosi product breaks new ground in South Africa

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

TelOne gears up for privatisation

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe inflation rate surges to 59,4% in February

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

Forex shortages hit Zimbabwe's payment systems

3 hrs ago | 131 Views

Thomas Mapfumo's legacy under threat

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa's nephew in fierce tug-of-war for land with church group

3 hrs ago | 177 Views

UBH to offer free eye surgeries

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Xibalene remains an eternal identity for the Shangani people

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Ex-Chikwata striker bemoans low standards

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Government launches Bulawayo Cosmetology Hub

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Govt seeks to increase Science teachers

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

Hollywood actress speaks on Zimbabwean identity

3 hrs ago | 165 Views

Boarding schools increase fees to $1 000 per term

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Tendai Biti MDC election eligibility still uncertain

3 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe 2018 tourist arrivals peak 2,6 million

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Man clobbers wife, sister with hammer, spears them to death

3 hrs ago | 134 Views

War vets in dock over kidnap

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa stitches strategic deals in UAE

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Internet key to economic development

3 hrs ago | 20 Views

Marriot International set to change the face of Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Cracks have widened within MDC provincial structures

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

State-of-the-art facilities for universities

3 hrs ago | 66 Views

RBZ, CZI push for interest on forex accounts

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

CBZ: Zimbabwe's best bank in 2018

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF restructures provinces

3 hrs ago | 61 Views

Loose lips can really sink ships

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa bullish on TelOne future prospects

3 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa should have cancelled the Abu Dhabi trip

14 hrs ago | 3306 Views

Unfit and untrustworthy Ncube! God have mercy on MDC

14 hrs ago | 2910 Views

Hopewell Chin'ono's Save Our Hospitals initiative good idea but he is offside

14 hrs ago | 1212 Views

The only commandment with a promise

15 hrs ago | 861 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days