Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Fierce battles for Afcon finals slots

by CafOnline
2 hrs ago | Views
The 24 countries to play at the Total 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt will be known at the end of the week when the final round of qualifiers are played across the continent.

While some slots have already been taken before the final round of qualifiers, several others are still to be decided as some groups are delicately poised with plenty to play for in the matches scheduled for March 22-24.

The final ten places for the competition will be decided as Burundi, Comoros and Lesotho will be chasing history by grabbing their places in Africa's flagship competition for the first time, following in the footsteps of Madagascar and Mauritania.

This means 14 countries have already qualified for the competition going into the final round of matches with several heavyweights sealing their places in advance.

Seven-time champions Egypt, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal as well as Guinea, Mali, Uganda, Kenya and the two newcomers to have already confirmed their places.

However, some of Africa's top sides like Cameroon, DR Congo, Burkina Faso, Gabon and Congo have all to do in the final round of matches.

The match between Cameroon and the Comoros will decide who joins already-qualified Morocco from Group B as Malawi are unable to go through.

In Group G all the four teams have got a chance of qualifying with DR Congo hosting Liberia while Congo travel to Harare to face Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe lead the group with eight points, one ahead of Liberia while DR Congo and Congo have six and five points respectively.

Group K is also wide open are three sides are battling for the two slots. Guinea Bissau and Namibia have eight points each with Mozambique on seven points. Os Mambas will make a trip to Bissau while Namibia travels to Zambia who cannot qualify.

With Mali taking Group C's first ticket, a fierce battle will take place when Burundi welcomes Gabon with the hosts needing just a draw to qualify for the first time. Burundi are second with 9 points while their opponents are two points adrift in third place.

Another tough assignment is in Group I where Angola (9 points) and Burkina Faso (7 points) will slug it out for last ticket. Palancas Negras travel to face Botswana while Burkina Faso host Mauritania who have already qualified.

Also in a similar position in Group D where Algeria have already secured their place which leaves Benin (seven points) battling Gambia and Togo, with five points each, for the other slot.

Three teams will also be battling for Group L's remaining slot as Tanzania, Lesotho and Cape Verde all have a chance of qualifying with Uganda already sealing their place. With Nigeria taking Group E's first ticket, South Africa must avoid a defeat against Libya to qualify.


Source - CafOnline

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Latest number of Cyclone Idai victims announced

13 mins ago | 76 Views

PROPHECY: Chamisa must listen to wife to win Presidency

28 mins ago | 336 Views

Pastor demands an end to 'elitist dialogue' - confused, doesn't even know elections were rigged

37 mins ago | 192 Views

Serious secrets exposed by Cyclone Idai

1 hr ago | 1837 Views

Chamisa cancels Bulawayo rally

1 hr ago | 697 Views

'Cyclone death toll could spike'

2 hrs ago | 405 Views

Nyaradzo to offer decent burial to cyclone victims

2 hrs ago | 432 Views

Kereke caught up in Parliament storm

2 hrs ago | 848 Views

Fury over burial of cyclone victims

2 hrs ago | 719 Views

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association elects new executive

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

High Court lifts NGO suspension

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Supa offers $100,000 house to get passport back

2 hrs ago | 516 Views

Zimbabwe currency reforms open can of worms

2 hrs ago | 915 Views

Buyers bring in $1 billion to buy golden leaf

2 hrs ago | 303 Views

Cyclone Idai weakens Zimbabwe's export competitiveness

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zimbabwe's prosecution authority compromised

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

PHOTOS: Prophet Makandiwa donates to Cyclone Idai victims

2 hrs ago | 592 Views

Zimbabwe Airways planes 'repossessed and resold' - source

2 hrs ago | 805 Views

Proposed govt law to bring clarity on forex repatriation fears

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Guvamombe's bail conditions relaxed

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Mobile network operators record 36% revenue jump

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

'Mnangagwa's national dialogue useless'

2 hrs ago | 609 Views

Woman hacked to death

2 hrs ago | 589 Views

Hwende challenges lawfulness of his arrest

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Jailed Zinara boss out on $5,000 bail

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Cops intercept smuggled energy drinks

2 hrs ago | 361 Views

Body found under tree in suspected suicide case

2 hrs ago | 243 Views

Immigration officers arrested over tourists' visas

2 hrs ago | 230 Views

Namibia minister slams Zimbabweans over marriages of convenience with his people

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Ernest Maphepha joins City

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Bodies of Cyclone Idai victims found floating in Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 341 Views

Truck spills dangerous sulphuric acid

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Patients stranded at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo council defends selling stands in US$

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Goverment, civil servants seal salary deal?

2 hrs ago | 510 Views

Slovakia club disown Zimbabwe U-23 player

2 hrs ago | 146 Views

Emmerson Mnangagwa Junior hires three helicopters for Idai

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

British company Umbro sabotages Zifa?

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Cyclone forces Mnangagwa to dump home province 'Thank You' rally

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimbabwe to decriminalise wilful HIV transmission

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

WorldRemit sorry over Cyclone Idai money transfer fee waiver refusal

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mnangagwa promises new rural housing policy

3 hrs ago | 120 Views

Mliswa drags Ziyambi into Kereke jail sex storm

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mnangagwa descends in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 676 Views

Ex-Amakorokoza star speaks on Bulawayo gay and married men

3 hrs ago | 800 Views

Jubilation as World Remit helps Cyclone Idai victims

12 hrs ago | 3033 Views

The Zimbabwe Republic Police

12 hrs ago | 6209 Views

'I rule over you' Mnangagwa says

13 hrs ago | 6788 Views

BREAKING: MDC leader banned from touring Mabvuku Fuel Reserve Depot

14 hrs ago | 5478 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days