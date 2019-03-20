LIVE: Zimbabwe vs Congo Brazzaville

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

Follow our live coverage of the 2019 Afcon Group G Qualifier between Warriors of Zimbabwe and Congo Brazzaville.Zimbabwe 2-0 Congo58' Congo get a cornerkick and it's well connected with a header but goes on to hit the side netting.57' Congo with a chance but Chigova goes down to parry away Ibara's low drive and the follow up ends in an offside.54' Kadewere dispossess a defender but is muscled down in the box before he could properly release the ball and keeper collects it.53' Billiat with a long ball trying to find Kadewere and Musona upfront but keeper reaches for the ball first.50' Congo get a cornerkick, but there is an infringement on a Zim player and the referee blows for a freekick.46' Kadewere with a low cross into the box but it's cleared for a cornerkick which is again cleared.45' Three minutes added.44' Zim get two successive cornerkicks but the don't cause any problem to Congo.41' Cornerkick to Zim, Pfumbidzai takes it, Khama Billiat at the end of it but his header misses the target by inches.37' Goal!!! Musona dispossesses Congo defender and quickly hit a volley to make it two for Zim.35' Congo break away but Ndockyt goes wide from a tight angle.30' Munetsi picks up a loose ball just outside the box, strikes on goal but he goes over.28' Musona sends in a dangerous ball to find Khama Billiat in the box who fails to connect.25' Congo get two successive cornerkicks, no problem for Chigova who saves the other.21' Goal!!! Warriors take the lead following a well executed free-kick from the edge of the box by Khama Billiat.17' Congo get another freekick from 35 yards out, well connected with a header but Chigove collects it.15' Congo gets a free-kick, sent into the box and Chigova collects and quickly releases it to find Kadewere who is offside.13' Congo finding their rhythm now as get a corner but it's wasted.8' A dangerous ball in but the Warriors backline clears it.6' Congo struggling to keep the ball as Zim make another attack but Kadewere is waved for an offside.5' Zim having a bright start as they get first cornerkick of the gama, Billiat takes it but it's cleared.2' Zim break away with Rusike's going straight into the hands of the keeper.Full house at NSS as Warriors host Congo.Warriors XI: George Chigova, Tendai Darikwa, Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Danny Phiri, Marshall Munetsi, Khama Billiat, Tinotenda Kadewere, Knowledge Musona and Evans Rusike.Congo XI: W. Mongondza, R. Etou, M. Baudry, F. Mayembo, H. Konongo, A. Loussoukou, P. Oniangué, D. N'Dinga, M. Ndockyt, P. Ibara, J. Makiesse.