Bosso still to get player's clearances

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS are yet to secure clearance for four players that joined them from the South African and Zambian leagues.Unless the required clearances are obtained between today and Friday, Bosso might be without striker Prince Dube, midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku, Bukhosi Sibanda and Zambian import Peter Nyirenda for their season opener against army side Black Rhinos in Harare this weekend.Nyirenda, who turned out for New Monze Swallows in Zambia, must first get a work permit to play in Zimbabwe, while the trio of Masuku, Sibanda and Dube all need reverse clearances.Masuku rejoined Bosso from Zambia's Buildcon, while Sibanda and Dube were with Ubuntu and SuperSport in South Africa."The four players are all duly registered as Highlanders players, but the other key papers are yet to come through. We are hopeful that all will be sorted out in time for the opener against Black Rhinos. The technical team is abreast with that and I'm sure they will be prepared for any eventualities, but look, we are really not pressing panic buttons, we remain very positive that all will come through, " said Highlanders' chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.Sibanda though was still going to miss the encounter as he is set to go for a scan on his wrist following a minor injury. Bosso supporters will be praying hard that Dube and Masuku's papers come on time so that the team goes to Harare with a full strength squad and kick-off the season on a positive note.Masuku was in superb form on Saturday in a friendly against Chapungu at Barbourfields Stadium.While Bosso enjoyed the lion' s share of possession that saw them at one time exchanging over 25 passes with Chapungu chasing, it was their failure to direct any meaningful shots on goal that might have been a worry for the fans. It was the same supremacy against Hwange at the Colliery, which also did not result in goals.After the away opener against Black Rhinos, Barbourfields Stadium comes to a standstill when Caps United visit for Bosso's second game of the season.