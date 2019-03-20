Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Bosso still to get player's clearances

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS are yet to secure clearance for four players that joined them from the South African and Zambian leagues.

Unless the required clearances are obtained between today and Friday, Bosso might be without striker Prince Dube, midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku, Bukhosi Sibanda and Zambian import Peter Nyirenda for their season opener against army side Black Rhinos in Harare this weekend.

Nyirenda, who turned out for New Monze Swallows in Zambia, must first get a work permit to play in Zimbabwe, while the trio of Masuku, Sibanda and Dube all need reverse clearances.

Masuku rejoined Bosso from Zambia's Buildcon, while Sibanda and Dube were with Ubuntu and SuperSport in South Africa.

"The four players are all duly registered as Highlanders players, but the other key papers are yet to come through. We are hopeful that all will be sorted out in time for the opener against Black Rhinos. The technical team is abreast with that and I'm sure they will be prepared for any eventualities, but look, we are really not pressing panic buttons, we remain very positive that all will come through, " said Highlanders' chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.

Sibanda though was still going to miss the encounter as he is set to go for a scan on his wrist following a minor injury. Bosso supporters will be praying hard that Dube and Masuku's papers come on time so that the team goes to Harare with a full strength squad and kick-off the season on a positive note.

Masuku was in superb form on Saturday in a friendly against Chapungu at Barbourfields Stadium.

While Bosso enjoyed the lion' s share of possession that saw them at one time exchanging over 25 passes with Chapungu chasing, it was their failure to direct any meaningful shots on goal that might have been a worry for the fans. It was the same supremacy against Hwange at the Colliery, which also did not result in goals.  

After the away opener against Black Rhinos, Barbourfields Stadium comes to a standstill when Caps United visit for Bosso's second game of the season.

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 benefits associated with firm mattresses

41 secs ago | 0 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks on Chivayo saga

2 mins ago | 1 Views

SMEs sector to be taxed, says Zimra

11 mins ago | 14 Views

More machinery needed to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

11 mins ago | 14 Views

Bright Matonga fights to overturn US$280k default judgment

20 mins ago | 34 Views

Bulilima RDC to repossess 272 undeveloped stands

20 mins ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF pulls all stops to win Bulawayo ward

21 mins ago | 36 Views

Court orders law firm to freeze client's bank account

21 mins ago | 41 Views

What should be done by government to Obviate Zimbabwe from economic collapse?

29 mins ago | 74 Views

PHOTO: Woman gives birth on a tree

1 hr ago | 1107 Views

Witness nails MDC Alliance MP in fake address case

3 hrs ago | 1024 Views

Mnangagwa's govt probes US$100m botched deal

3 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Zimbabwe urged to improve dialogue process

3 hrs ago | 632 Views

Joshua Nkomo's absence felt in Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 973 Views

Jet-setting Mnangagwa divides nation

3 hrs ago | 1896 Views

Solution to Zimbabwe's problems is political

3 hrs ago | 667 Views

Slomo has no beef with Macheso

3 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe govt set to ferry fuel by road

3 hrs ago | 989 Views

Zimbabwe fuel crisis hurts business: Mudenda

3 hrs ago | 559 Views

MDC MP Chimina acquitted

3 hrs ago | 396 Views

Mliswa says army should have been used to forcefully remove villagers

3 hrs ago | 867 Views

Hubby kills wife over spanner

3 hrs ago | 580 Views

Nyaradzo eyes UK market

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Women politicians are weak,' says MDC Alliance candidate

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

Ncube, Shiri summoned over tobacco auction ruckus

4 hrs ago | 692 Views

'Traditional healer' in court for fraud

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

Biti slams Mnangagwa over foreign travel

4 hrs ago | 375 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Natpharm given 48hrs to get supplies

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

'Prophet' jailed for stealing cellphone

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Government allays Burma Valley flooding fears

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Woman battling for life after vicious dogs attack

4 hrs ago | 574 Views

Zimbabwe army commended for Idai rescue efforts

4 hrs ago | 192 Views

Kango wants duty hike on gas stoves

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

Woman dies in National Sports Stadium stampede

4 hrs ago | 1076 Views

3 die in kombi, truck collision

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mnangagwa leads nation in mourning

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

MDC MP confronts 'poor quality' minister

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Volcano, floods scare in Bikita and Vumba

4 hrs ago | 674 Views

Masvingo- Mutare road work suspended

4 hrs ago | 275 Views

Tax rebate for health staff

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

11 in court for smuggling

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Medical insurance for Zimbabweans in SA

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

'Payments shall be in US dollars'

4 hrs ago | 620 Views

Understanding Cyclone Idai, associated geomorphological processes

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

Thomas Mapfumo finally leaves for Unites States

4 hrs ago | 406 Views

Minister storms out of YaFM launch, says cannot address 'empty chairs'

4 hrs ago | 369 Views

Express Links Money Transfer donate to Cyclone Idai disaster victims

13 hrs ago | 481 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa praise Warriors for AFCON triumph

13 hrs ago | 2608 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days