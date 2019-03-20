Latest News Editor's Choice


Manchester United to offer Solskjaer permanent deal - reports

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be offered the job on a permanent basis this week, according to reports in the English press.

United's transformation under the leadership of the Norwegian following the departure of Jose Mourinho has been stunning, and he now looks set to be rewarded.

There have been calls for some time for the caretaker boss to get the job on a permanent basis, and reports in the press say an announcement could finally be made this week.

The Red Devils stuttered before the international break when losing to Arsenal 2-0 in the Premier League, before Wolves knocked them out of the FA Cup by winning 2-1 at Molineux.

That kicked off suggestions that the United hierarchy may have second thoughts and could still consider a deal for Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

However, all such talk could come to an end this week as United plan to make an announcement which will then allow them to kick on with their summer recruitment drive while safe in the knowledge that Solskjaer is manager.

