Bosso trio cleared

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS' trio of Zambian striker Peter Nyirenda, Prince Dube and Nqobizitha Masuku have been issued with international transfer certificates, giving Bosso a boost ahead of their first game of the season against Black Rhinos in Harare on Saturday.

Bosso travel to Harare for their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season's opener hoping the trio's registration forms will sail through.

Nyirenda (21) turned out for New Monze Swallows in Zambia last season and impressed Bosso during the club's targeted trials held on January 5 and 6 at Crescent Sports Club.

The Zambian, who started training with Bosso last month but could not feature in their friendly games, finally received his work permit on Tuesday.

Bosso immediately attached Nyirenda's permit to his online registration form.

Highlanders had submitted Nyirenda, Dube and Masuku's registrations last month while waiting for the trio to get their reverse international transfer certificates.

Highlanders' chief executive officer, Nhlanhla Dube, confirmed receipt of the three players' outstanding papers and said they are waiting for "relevant authorities" to clear them by providing the licences.

"At no point did we panic over player registrations. We sent all the documents and we've been quietly following up on outstanding items that have since been attended to. I will not want to speak on player registrations until the whole process is through and we have been issued with player licences. Hopefully, by the time we hold our press conference tomorrow we will be able to announce our squad for the 2019 season," said Dube.

The latest development has allayed fears that the three players could miss the opening weekend of the Premiership.

Masuku rejoined Bosso from Zambia's Buildcon, while Dube had his contract with South African side SuperSport United terminated.

Highlanders had managed to get the reverse clearance for the injured Bukhosi Sibanda, who joined from Ubuntu Cape Town in the South African National First Division.

Joining the quartet of Nyirenda, Masuku, Dube and Sibanda in the arrivals lounge are goalkeeper Wellington Muuya, utility player Mbekezeli Sibanda, winger Cleopas Kapupurika and striker Russell Chifura.

Highlanders retained the bulk of their 2018 squad, which includes reigning PSL Goalkeeper of the Year, Ariel Sibanda, the defending quartet of McClive Phiri, Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba and Tendai Ndlovu.

Midfielders; Adrian Silla, Brian Banda, Denzel Khumalo and Ray Lunga also renewed their romance with Bosso.

Source - chronicle

