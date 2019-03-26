Bosso ready for new season

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

FOOTBALL giants, Highlanders are ready for the new season despite the turmoil that ricked their pre-season preparations.Senior players boycotted training in protest over outstanding monies."Never mind what has been going on in our camp, we were born ready. Bring on Rhinos, we are ready to collect our three points," said Highlanders midfielder Brian Banda ahead of their Premiership opener against Black Rhinos.Banda said they have utilised the time they had together and are fully fit for the season, which they begin with a trip to Harare to face Black Rhinos."We are gunning for maximum points in our first game. Everybody is raring to go and we are all aware that we have to go an extra mile to attract positive results."Like any other team, we want to start the league on a high note as well winning our opening encounter."We are ready for the league. We have done enough preparations and I am satisfied with what I am seeing," Banda.Highlanders have lost a number of players include Gabriel Nyoni, Newman Sianchali, Honest Moyo, Nigel Makumbe and Tafadzwa Sibanda.They have, however, roped in players like Prince Dube, Nqobizita Masuku, Bhukosi Sibanda and Cleopas Kapupurika.Banda believes they will continue from where they left last season since they did not make major changes to the team."Our team did not change that much. Everybody in the team knows what we are required to deliver."The new guys are special and I am sure they will add value to our squad."We have learnt a lot from last season and we will use it to our advantage and hopefully we will produce better result in the 2019 season."Our squad for 2019 is stronger than our previous squad and I am sure we will have a fruitful season," Banda said.