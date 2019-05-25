Mapeza back at the summit

Sports / Soccer

by Daniel Itai

Yadah 0 - 1 FC PlatinumIt was yet another euphoric matchday for F.C Platinum coach Norman Mapeza, who begged three points at Rufaro stadium, after edging Genesis Mangombe's stars, Yadah F.C by a goal to nil.The game started on a high knot from the first whistle. Yadah did not waste anytime in showing F.C Platinum that they were in foreign territory.Regardless, F.C Platinum remained composed and played to the tempo of Yadah which was fast and also physical.This did not however, go well with F.C Platinum who encountered a rough challenge and ended up conceding an early substitution due to Raphael Muduviwa who got injured in the 14th minute and Godknows Murwira had to be called in to finish the job.Nevertheless, Yadah continued with their physical style of play and Byron Madzokere fouled F.C Platinum's Ali Sadiki in the box and Devon Chafa took the penalty and made no mistakes in the 37th minute, to put F.C Platinum ahead.The goal seemed to have rumbled up Yadah as evidenced by their attack force which became more intense resulting in F.C Platinum's Gift Bello hand balling in the 44th minute, resulting in a spot kick for Yadah.However, the last man for F.C Platinum saved the ferocious shot that was taken by Yadah's Isa Sadiki much to the applause of F.C Platinum's fans.F.C Platinum started being physical for the later part of the first half but they managed to get away with it as no one got carded.The first half ended with F.C Platinum having dominated much of the game with 57 percent but they had committed the most fouls with seven in total.The second half kicked off with a bang but both teams proved to be evenly matched unlike the first half.Mangombe's stars tried to level the matters but F.C Platinum remained resilient and tactful which eventually saw them walking away with the three points.Due to the result of today, F.C Platinum are now at the summit of the log with 20 points, followed by Chicken Inn F.C who are now on 19 points after they ended goalless with Black Rhinos at Luveve stadium today.Former log leaders now third placed Caps United, are now sitting on 19 points and they will be travelling to Hwange tomorrow where they will be hoping to collect all the three points.Mapeza was relatively happy with the result but Mangombe was not that pleased with the result because had it not been for the penalty, they would have walked away with a point.