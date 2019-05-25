Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Mapeza back at the summit

by Daniel Itai
25 May 2019 at 21:21hrs | Views
Yadah 0 - 1 FC Platinum
It was yet another euphoric matchday for F.C Platinum coach Norman Mapeza, who begged three points at Rufaro stadium, after edging Genesis Mangombe's stars, Yadah F.C by a goal to nil.
The game started on a high knot from the first whistle. Yadah did not waste anytime in showing F.C Platinum that they were in foreign territory.

Regardless, F.C Platinum remained composed and played to the tempo of Yadah which was fast and also physical.

This did not however, go well with F.C Platinum who encountered a rough challenge and ended up conceding an early substitution due to Raphael Muduviwa who got injured in the 14th minute and Godknows Murwira had to be called in to finish the job.

Nevertheless, Yadah continued with their physical style of play and Byron Madzokere fouled F.C Platinum's Ali Sadiki in the box and Devon Chafa took the penalty  and made no mistakes in the 37th minute, to put F.C Platinum ahead.

The goal seemed to have rumbled up Yadah as evidenced by their attack force which became more intense resulting in F.C Platinum's Gift Bello hand balling in the 44th minute, resulting in a spot kick for Yadah.

However, the last man for F.C Platinum saved the ferocious shot that was taken by Yadah's Isa Sadiki much to the applause of F.C Platinum's fans.

F.C Platinum started being physical for the later part of the first half but they managed to get away with it as no one got carded.

The first half ended with F.C Platinum having dominated much of the game with 57 percent but they had committed the most fouls with seven in total.

The second half kicked off with a bang but both teams proved to be evenly matched unlike the first half.

Mangombe's stars tried to level the matters but F.C Platinum remained resilient and tactful which eventually saw them walking away with the three points.

Due to the result of today, F.C Platinum are now at the summit of the log with 20 points, followed by Chicken Inn F.C who are now on 19 points after they ended goalless with Black Rhinos at Luveve stadium today.

Former log leaders now third placed Caps United, are now sitting on 19 points and they will be travelling to Hwange tomorrow where they will be hoping to collect all the three points.

Mapeza was relatively happy with the result but Mangombe was not that pleased with the result because had it not been for the penalty, they would have walked away with a point.

Source - Daniel Itai

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

37 mins ago | 253 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

39 mins ago | 202 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

41 mins ago | 152 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

42 mins ago | 30 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

45 mins ago | 588 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

2 hrs ago | 3283 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 806 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 1988 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 502 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 540 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 695 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 704 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 650 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 320 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 522 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 540 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 576 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 970 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

3 hrs ago | 181 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

3 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

3 hrs ago | 745 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

3 hrs ago | 323 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11411 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 5005 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10231 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9725 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21344 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6503 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4193 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6130 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1071 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8907 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4423 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

20 hrs ago | 476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days