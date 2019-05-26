Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Peter Ndlovu backs his Warriors

by Staff reporter
26 May 2019 at 13:33hrs | Views
LEGENDARY former Zimbabwe captain Peter Ndlovu believes the Warriors have all it takes to reach the semi-finals stages of the forthcoming 32nd edition of African Cup of Nations which kicks off on June 21.

Ndlovu led the Warriors to their maiden Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2004 and was a key figure again in Egypt two years later.

"We have probably the best striking force in Africa at the moment you can argue about it but I will put my head on the block to defend my assertion.

"The Zimbabwe national team that I have seen during the qualifiers has an amazing talent that can take us far in terms of football.

"I am putting my head on the block of us making it to the semi-final stages and I have no doubt and I maintain that we will do great at the tournament because of the players and talent that we have," said Ndlovu.

With the Warriors set to play the opening match of this year's edition against the hosts the former captain believes The Pharaohs of Egypt will be under pressure to deliver.

"We have an advantage because everyone is talking about Egypt because they are the hosts and the main team.

"We have to just relax because they (Egypt) are the ones that will be under pressure to beat us and that should give us an edge over them," the former Coventry City forward.

The former Warriors captain played under Sunday Chidzambwa in Tunisia in 2004 and is confident of the Warriors gaffer's capacity to lead Zimbabwe to a historic finish this year.

"Mhofu is great coach and with the experience that he has garnered over the years I am never in doubt that he will take us to the later stages of the tournament and that is at least the semi-final stage''.

Ndlovu was a surprise guest at the National Sports Stadium where Herentals and Chapungu played a goalless draw in in a league match.

"I believe there is so much talent that is sidelined from these so called teams and I am amazed with the talent that is on offer here and tomorrow (today) I will watch the Mushowani and Harare City match," Ndlovu said.

Despite playing an entertaining game both teams failed to convert clear cut chances in either half.

Herentals had Brighton Majarira, Tinotenda Benza and Peter Chota who failed to convert penalty kick in the 64th minute when referee Washington Chari had adjudged Herbert Rusawo to have pulled down Tinotenda Benza inside the box.

The visitors also failed to find their cutting edge despite creating numerous scoring opportunities.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

No political bullying during bereavement

59 secs ago | 0 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

2 mins ago | 0 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

4 mins ago | 1 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

7 mins ago | 15 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

53 mins ago | 1729 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 496 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

1 hr ago | 1289 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

1 hr ago | 977 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

1 hr ago | 343 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

1 hr ago | 906 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 920 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 593 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 610 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 528 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 419 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 155 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 739 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

2 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 673 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

10 hrs ago | 11159 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

10 hrs ago | 4923 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 10045 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9598 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

15 hrs ago | 21011 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6390 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4166 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

17 hrs ago | 6058 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

18 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

18 hrs ago | 8844 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4401 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 471 Views

8 die in mine explosion

19 hrs ago | 2020 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days