Peter Ndlovu backs his Warriors

LEGENDARY former Zimbabwe captain Peter Ndlovu believes the Warriors have all it takes to reach the semi-finals stages of the forthcoming 32nd edition of African Cup of Nations which kicks off on June 21.Ndlovu led the Warriors to their maiden Africa Cup of Nations tournament in 2004 and was a key figure again in Egypt two years later."We have probably the best striking force in Africa at the moment you can argue about it but I will put my head on the block to defend my assertion."The Zimbabwe national team that I have seen during the qualifiers has an amazing talent that can take us far in terms of football."I am putting my head on the block of us making it to the semi-final stages and I have no doubt and I maintain that we will do great at the tournament because of the players and talent that we have," said Ndlovu.With the Warriors set to play the opening match of this year's edition against the hosts the former captain believes The Pharaohs of Egypt will be under pressure to deliver."We have an advantage because everyone is talking about Egypt because they are the hosts and the main team."We have to just relax because they (Egypt) are the ones that will be under pressure to beat us and that should give us an edge over them," the former Coventry City forward.The former Warriors captain played under Sunday Chidzambwa in Tunisia in 2004 and is confident of the Warriors gaffer's capacity to lead Zimbabwe to a historic finish this year."Mhofu is great coach and with the experience that he has garnered over the years I am never in doubt that he will take us to the later stages of the tournament and that is at least the semi-final stage''.Ndlovu was a surprise guest at the National Sports Stadium where Herentals and Chapungu played a goalless draw in in a league match."I believe there is so much talent that is sidelined from these so called teams and I am amazed with the talent that is on offer here and tomorrow (today) I will watch the Mushowani and Harare City match," Ndlovu said.Despite playing an entertaining game both teams failed to convert clear cut chances in either half.Herentals had Brighton Majarira, Tinotenda Benza and Peter Chota who failed to convert penalty kick in the 64th minute when referee Washington Chari had adjudged Herbert Rusawo to have pulled down Tinotenda Benza inside the box.The visitors also failed to find their cutting edge despite creating numerous scoring opportunities.