Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Ariel Sibanda speaks out

by Staff reporter
26 May 2019 at 13:45hrs | Views
HIGHLANDERS captain, Ariel Sibanda has revealed the agony of being handed the leadership mantle at a time when the club has been going through one of its most difficult moments and having to overcome it.

Sibanda said he did not have the luxury of celebrating ascending to one of the most coveted positions in local team football as leading Highlanders on the field of play is a great honour. He said he has had to dig deep into his leadership reservoirs as he navigates the difficulties brought by what could be the team's worst start in 48 years.

"It is obviously a difficult period for everyone being given the leadership role is a big test for me, I think it is a blessing in disguise because it gives me the opportunity to put my leadership skills to the fore. It is keeping me on my toes but I believe I am going about it properly and it will certainly make me a better leader going forward. It is certainly a test of character for me," said Sibanda, who is affectionately known as Mangoye (cat) by the Bosso faithful.

Highlanders is the only team yet to win a game in the Premiership with eight games being played and alarm bells have been ringing within the Bosso camp as they lie second from bottom in the 18-team league.

Sibanda said captaining such a big team as Highlanders was a great honour but it came with a huge responsibility not only in the field of play but also outside.

"Having to lift the mood of my team mates in such difficult times is not easy but I believe I am handling it well. I have to keep on making them have faith that we will be able to turn around the corner and start bringing in positive results.

"Highlanders have a passionate set of fans and I have to make them believe we can still give them something to smile about," he said.

"The fans are also playing a big role in keeping us motivated as they are continually showing faith in us by attending games in their numbers."

Sibanda believes his reserved demeanour will not get in his way in executing his duties as some believe.

He said being a captain doesn't mean one has to be loud or emotive but the ability to create understanding with his teammates and engaging with other parties in the field of play such as the referees and the opponents.

Sibanda (30) was named the Castle Lager goalkeeper of the Year last year and this came following the return of goalkeepers coach, Tembo "Chokri" Chuma to the Highlanders technical bench.

Mangoye was ironically received the same award in 2012 when he was also under the tutelage of Chokri.

This highlighted the understanding the two have developed and Sibanda believes it is the coach's work ethic and openness that has allowed him to flourish under Tembo.

"He is always there for me even outside training hours he would call to find out if everything is in order and he is always encouraging me to be positive. He has a high work ethic and is willing to listen to players' suggestions and opinions, he allows us to say how we want to work," he said.

Sibanda still dreams of donning the Warriors jersey despite adding consistency, focus and hard work can see him representing the country again. He still recalls the nightmare of being punished by former Manchester United striker Angolan, Manucho in Luanda on that hot afternoon of 14 October 2012, when he was handed the Warriors number one jersey. With Zimbabwe carrying a seemingly healthy 3-1 lead and looking headed for the 2013 Afcon finals saw Manucho score two headers inside the first seven minutes to see Zimbabwe off. Sibanda, who is married with one kid, revealed his dream of playing abroad has not waned and with hard work and consistency, he feel he can find himself shining outside the country's borders.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF concerned with Chamisa's intentions

34 mins ago | 206 Views

No political bullying during bereavement

36 mins ago | 171 Views

MDC congress failed to transform the party - Chamisa plus 3 Amigos are back blundering from pillar to post

38 mins ago | 133 Views

ZAA UK celebrates 9th Anniversary in style as winners are announced

39 mins ago | 26 Views

South African top leader endorses Chamisa

42 mins ago | 508 Views

Chiwenga now in Dubai

1 hr ago | 3147 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 773 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 1924 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

2 hrs ago | 1449 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

2 hrs ago | 496 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

2 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

2 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

2 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 680 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

2 hrs ago | 698 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

2 hrs ago | 638 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

2 hrs ago | 1398 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

2 hrs ago | 513 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

2 hrs ago | 531 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

2 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 564 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 952 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

2 hrs ago | 180 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

3 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

3 hrs ago | 198 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

3 hrs ago | 363 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

3 hrs ago | 440 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

3 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

3 hrs ago | 742 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

3 hrs ago | 322 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

11 hrs ago | 11389 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

11 hrs ago | 4999 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

13 hrs ago | 10213 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

14 hrs ago | 9714 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

16 hrs ago | 21317 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

17 hrs ago | 6491 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

17 hrs ago | 4190 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

18 hrs ago | 6117 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

19 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

19 hrs ago | 8903 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

19 hrs ago | 4421 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

19 hrs ago | 476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days