Madinda praises speed merchants

by Staff reporter
Highlanders FC coach Madinda Ndlovu, has heaped praise on forwards Ray Lunga and Cleopas Kapupurika for playing a key part in the team's first win of the season when they dispatched new boys TelOne at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Kapupurika and Lunga were handed their first starts, with the latter getting the solitary goal of the afternoon to break Bosso's winless streak.

Ndlovu fielded a new look frontline with Prince Dube flanked by Kapupurike and the pint-sized Lunga. The speedy trio delivered.

Ndlovu said he had seen the need for speed as he searched for answers during the team's poor run.

"The whole game plan for us was all built up on pace. If you look at the construction of the team, it was all about pace upfront, we put typical wingers. It was all about trying to stretch them and hit them with pace upfront with Prince (Dube). Not that it was the best combination, but I think it was the right one for the winning formula," he said.

The gaffer noted that the team's pre-season preparations were dampened by an industrial action which affected his decision on getting the winning combination.

"We didn't have an opportunity to get the right combination during the pre-season perpetrations. When results were not coming It was really pre-mature to start throwing in new names into the fold before exhausting the tried and tested players. We said we have to look at the capabilities of individual players to try and use their strengths, hence, Kapupurika was thrown in the wing because of his pace and his ability to take on defenders. With Ray I think he is one of the most intelligent players that we got despite the disadvantage of his height."

Noting that the first win will add pressure on his team, Madinda added: "The pressure will always be there and I don't see how this win will ease the pressure, but it's actually putting the players under more pressure. They want to win more games and no matter how many games you win; and even if you win four or five games in a row the fans will start wanting the league title and that's more pressure."

Source - newsday

