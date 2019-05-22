Warriors send off

Latest News Editor's Choice


A send off ceremony for the Zimbabwe senior national football team, the Warriors, was held last night at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) ahead of their Thursday departure for the COSAFA Castle Cup tournament currently underway in Durban, South Africa.

Acting Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kazembe Kazembe who was the guest of honour, urged the Warriors to give their all in Egypt pledging government's commitment to their cause of excelling at Africa's biggest football event.

The Warriors will join the COSAFA tournament at the quarter final stage with their first match set for Saturday in Durban.

After the COSAFA tournament, the Warriors will leave for Nigeria where they will play an international friendly match against the Super Eagles on the eighth of June before leaving for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

The AFCON finals will be held from the 21st of June to the 19th of July.

