Champions League final: Tottenham and Liverpool on the cusp of winning big

by Staff Writer
1 min ago | Views
Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool are set to face each other at tonight's Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano and both are set to win a sizeable prize for their efforts.

Liverpool secured their place in the finals after a stunning performance against Barcelona with Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum both striking twice to give Liverpool a 4-3 aggregate win. Tottenham played against Ajax in the semi final and managed to win their place in its first-ever Champions League final on away goals.

Tottenham had long odds to begin with at the beginning of this tournament especially following their 2-1 defeat to Inter Milan, a 4-2 home defeat to one of the competition favourites Barcelona and a 2-2 draw at PSV Eindhoven.

As for Liverpool, their situation at the beginning was not as promising either considering they were going against giants such as Barcelona and Manchester City.

For a chance to get in on the action, fans can visit some ratings tools online in order to to an analysis on which team has a better chance of winning.

According to skysports.com, both Tottenham and Liverpool were on the brink of exiting the Champions League at the group stages and neither Jurgen Klopp or Mauricio Pochettino have won a trophy with an English club.  but now have the opportunity to win the greatest prize in European football.

Now both have the opportunity to win the greatest prize in European football, where a fund of £1.73billion (€2.04bn) is available.

This shows why football clubs are eager to qualify for the Champions League, teams knocked out in qualifying can receive £4.3million. There are no real losers here with Tottenham and Liverpool both guaranteed £12.9m by reaching the finals.

Champions League prize money breakdown

Base fee for group stage: €15,250,000

Group match victory: €2,700,000

Group match draw: €900,000

Round of 16: €9,500,000

Quarter-finals: €10,500,000

Semi-finals: €12,000,000

Losing finalist: €15,000,000

Winning the Final: €19,000,000

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days