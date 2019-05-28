Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Dembare bounces back

by Daniel Itai
2 mins ago
It was a Russian roulette game at Mandava stadium in Zvishavane as Dynamos "Dembare" faced off with second placed F.C Platinum in a battle for maximum points.

After having won away at Yadah last Saturday, FC Platinum seemed to be in a better position of taking away all the points and also considering the fact that they were at home  where they usually win.

Despite all the facts pointing in favor of FC Platinum, Dembare had other plans of their own, which were soon to spoil the day of Norman Mapeza, FC Platinum's coach.

The game started off as anticipated on a drift, with Mapeza's boys dominating much of the first 15 minutes. Platinum's Rahman Kutsanzira could have opened up the gates in the 19th minute but his header was off target.

Platinum's sensational striker Ali Sadiki also came close in the 23rd minute but his shot was off target. Dynamos tried to up their tempo but Platinum wouldn't have any of that.

Mkhokheli Dube should have baged the opener for the hosts but his shot was off target.

Dembare's Edward Sadomba caught the hosts off guard in the 45th minute, but his shot was off target. Junior Selemani should have opened up for the visitors in the 46th minute but his shot was off target.

It seemed the first half was filled with a lot of misfiring that left both Mapeza and Dembare's gaffer Tonderai Ndiraya scratching their heads.

In spite of having dominated the first half with a 60 percent ball possession, Platinum went to the break empty handed.

The second half started with Platinum on cloud nine but nothing really materialised, which in turn forced Mapeza to make his first substitution, Dube was sent off in the 57th minute for Perfect Chikwende but still Platinum continued to struggle at goal.

After having noticed despondencies in Mapeza's team, Dembare capitalised on that, and Selemani opened up for Ndiraya in the 65th minute much to the joy of the Dembare fans.

Platinum tried to respond to the declaration but nothing emanated. Newly signed Kelvin Madzongwe tried to level matters in the 85th minute but his shot was off target same with Gift Mbweti in the 95th minute ultimately resulting in Dynamos walking away with all the three points.

Dembare fans were not the only ones who were in a jovial mood but also Ndiraya, who was happy for having grabbed three points with such an impressive team. Mapeza was not happy with the result however, he was humbled to have played such a big team and was going to go back to the drawing board.

As a result of today's encounter, Platinum are still on second position with 20 points and Dynamos are now ninth on the log with 14 points.

Tomorrow's fixtures
CAPS va Chicken Inn
Chapungu vs Telone
Highlanders vs ZPC Kariba
Triangle vs Mushowani

Source - Daniel Itai

