Zimbabwe confirm spot in Cosafa semi-finals

Zimbabwe 2-0 Comoros
Khama Billiat and Evans Rusike were on target as Zimbabwe progressed to the COSAFA Cup semi-finals with victory over Comoros on Saturday evening.

The deadlock was broken after six minutes when SuperSport United's Rusike turned home Ovidy Karuru’s cross from the right side.

From this point on, Comoros were up against it asBilliat went close on 16 minutes with a low shot from outside the area.

Billiat turned on the magic nine minutes to halftime with an exquisite first-time volley into the bottom corner from the far post to double the Warriors' lead.

Pressure continued to reign on the Islanders in the second half, with Rusike going close to a second on 51 minutes following a first-time shot from the far post.

The Brave Warriors managed matters quite comfortably as the half went o, and made a change on 65 minutes as Knox Mutizwa filled in for Kadewere.

Comoros put on a decent showing, firing in a couple of shots at goal, while Zimbabwe brought on their star man Knowledge Musona in the last 13 minutes.

In the end, Zimbabwe rallied all doors to confirm their spot in the semi-finals.

Most Popular In 7 Days