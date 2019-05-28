Bosso moves out of relegation

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

Highlanders 2 - 0 ZPC KaribaHighlanders registered their second victory of the campaign and moved out of the drop zone after dispatching ZPC Kariba 2-0.Bosso dominated the game from the first whistle as they searched for an early goal. Their first real chance came five minutes later when Brian Banda's free-kick from the edge of the box forced goalkeeper Takabva Mawaya into a strenuous save.The home team finally got the breakthrough on minute 24 when keeper Ariel Sibanda converted from the spot following a handball incident inside the box.ZPC never made any threatening attempts until the second and we the ones who almost conceded another goal before the break and only got saved by the woodwork which denied Prince Dube.The game was sealed by substitute Tinashe Makanda who doubled Bosso's lead on minute 84.Elsewhere, Triangle United beat Mushowani Stars while TelOne and Chapungu played to a 1-1 draw.