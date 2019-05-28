WRAP: COSAFA Cup quarter-finals

Sports / Soccer

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

A comprehensive wrap of all the kick-off times, results and match reports for the COSAFA Cup quarter-final matches:Lesotho 0-0 Uganda - Lesotho win 3-2 on penaltiesZimbabwe 2-0 ComorosSouth Africa 2-2 Botswana - Botswana win 5-4 on penaltiesZambia 2-2 Malawi - Zambia win 4-2 on penalties