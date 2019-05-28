Latest News Editor's Choice


WRAP: COSAFA Cup quarter-finals

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago | Views
A comprehensive wrap of all the kick-off times, results and match reports for the COSAFA Cup quarter-final matches:

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Lesotho 0-0 Uganda - Lesotho win 3-2 on penalties

Zimbabwe 2-0 Comoros

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

South Africa 2-2 Botswana - Botswana win 5-4 on penalties

Zambia 2-2 Malawi - Zambia win 4-2 on penalties

Source - soccer24

