Zimbabwean 'gunman' wanted by Chiefs and Sundowns

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly tabled bids for SuperSport United striker Evans Rusike.

Rusike is a proven goal-scorer in the Premiership having made his name with Maritzburg United before winning a big money move to SuperSport.

He did not enjoy the most prolific season in 2018/19 as he managed just five Premiership goals in 24 appearances, however, there is little doubt about his pedigree in front of goal.

As such, Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is said to have made the Zimbabwe ace a priority signing after his side's struggles in front of goal in the recently concluded campaign.

However, Sundowns are also looking to sign a quality striker after being forced to use attacking midfielder Lebohang Maboe as a number nine following the struggles of the likes of Jeremy Brockie and company.

With that said, it appears it may take a substantial offer from either team to pry the player away from Matsatsantsa as he is on a long term deal since arriving from the Team of Choice in January last year.

The 28-year-old has hit 26 league goals in 110 appearances since the 2015/16 campaign in South African football.

Source - soccer24

