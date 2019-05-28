Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Madinda switch off ZPC Kariba

by Staff reporter
42 secs ago | Views
Highlanders 2 - 0 ZPC Kariba  
HIGHLANDERS switched off ZPC Kariba power generators in an exciting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.  

Despite a 10-minute scare in the second half, especially after the introduction of former Bosso midfielder Nigel Makumbe, Highlanders kept their shape and managed to kill off the game five minutes before the end through a goal of individual brilliance by second half substitute Tinashe Makanda.

Bosso had gone to the breather leading 1-0 through a 21st minute penalty by goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda after ZPC Kariba defender Bornface Zuberi had handled in the box in an attempt to clear a goal bound shot by man of the moment Ray Lunga.  

Coincidentally Zuberi was sporting jersey number 21 and it took him 21 minutes to handle the ball that resulted in the spot kick.

"We never came to the party today; we were not ourselves and gave too much room to our opponents," said ZPC Kariba coach Godfrey Tamirepi, who had boasted in the run-up to the game that his side had taken off while Bosso were still on the runway.

The claim prompted Highlanders' coach Madinda Ndlovu to respond sarcastically that the power men would have a rough landing at Barbourfields Stadium.

An elated Ndlovu said his boys were slowly coming to the party.  

"When we got that win last week, some never believed in us, while some did. We did say that when these boys get to the pick of their fitness, they will show what they are made of," said Ndlovu.  

Bosso's chief striker Prince Dube is yet to open his mark at Barbourfields this season despite being a handful to visiting teams' defenders through his superb positioning. He was, however, unlucky in the 37th minute when he left his marker for dead before letting loose a left-footed screamer that grazed the cross bar.  It was to be the last real goalmouth action in the first half and in the same half coach Tamirepi was shown a yellow card by referee Thabani Bamala.  

Tamirepi became the first coach to be punished under the amended football laws that came into force on Saturday. When the second half resumed, it was clear that the visitors were the hungrier of the two sides, as they piled on the pressure looking to get an early second half equaliser, and they thought they had done that when Tawanda Nyamandwe scrambled the ball into the nets following a spill by Sibanda, but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Nyamandwe, who was offside when the shot came, reacted faster to a spill by Sibanda.

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Brian Banda (Adria Silla 63rd min), Cleopad Kapupurika (Russell Chifura 86th min), Ray Lunga (Tinashe Makanda 78th min), Andrew Mbeba, Nqobizitha Masuku, Tendai Ndlovu, Peter Muduhwa, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Prince Dube, Devine Mindirira Unused Subs: Mbekezeli Sibanda, Bukhosi Sibanda, Charlton Siamalonga, Wellington Muuya,

ZPC Kariba: Takabva Mawaya, Sylvester Appiah, James Marufu, Munyaradzi Kunyarimwe, Ian Nekati, Tawanda Munyanduri (Simba Gorogodyo 66th min), Bornface Zuberi, Colleen Muleya (Nigel Makumbe 38th min) David Temwanjira, Tawanda Nyamandwi, Talent Chamboko (Tino Chiunye 63rd min)  Unused Subs: Future Chamboko, Tsepo Ranthokoane, Samuel Makawa, Jimu Gwara

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Pirate taxi rams tree, 3 dead

17 secs ago | 0 Views

'Give us teachers who can speak Shangani'

1 min ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa orders Zanu-PF structures to incorporate war vets

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Zesa engages Eskom over debt

2 mins ago | 2 Views

'Black market sharks suppressing interbank rate'

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Idle power producers to lose licences

3 mins ago | 4 Views

2019 Africa Day Celebrations @ Valley Crest Academy - 'What it means to be African'

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Why Zimbabwe is on the path to progress

10 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwean 'gunman' wanted by Chiefs and Sundowns

10 hrs ago | 2055 Views

Nhlanhla Ndiweni soils the role of traditional chiefs in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 2985 Views

Zimbabwe football fans denounce Mnangagwa at Durban match

10 hrs ago | 2906 Views

Chiwenga's only roadmap to economic recovery?

10 hrs ago | 4319 Views

Dr Dumiso Dabengwa - End of an era, resilience of a vision

10 hrs ago | 676 Views

Embassy vs the people

10 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Zimbabwe now in de-facto dollarization

10 hrs ago | 731 Views

Dialogue is the way to go

10 hrs ago | 384 Views

Chamisa is a pure democrat

10 hrs ago | 433 Views

'Let's develop and not fear of sanctions' - said so for decades still no development

10 hrs ago | 66 Views

A threat to murder people using 'necklaces' is hate speech! Must be treated with disgust it deserves

11 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mthuli Ncube calls govt departments to order over US Dollars

13 hrs ago | 3467 Views

Plans to assassinate Cyril Ramaphosa investigated

13 hrs ago | 3934 Views

Hillside Teacher's College 2020 intake

14 hrs ago | 1602 Views

Minister survives road accident

14 hrs ago | 4368 Views

Power drunk Ian Khama to form new party?

14 hrs ago | 3419 Views

Bafana Bafana crashes out of the COSAFA Cup

14 hrs ago | 2000 Views

Chamisa berates Mnangagwa over 'his intolerance'

14 hrs ago | 3130 Views

Chasi refuse to answer questions about the pricing of ethanol supplied by Billy Rautenbach

14 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Bosso moves out of relegation

14 hrs ago | 1199 Views

Mnangagwa scared to face his own sins at Dabengwa's funeral

17 hrs ago | 4439 Views

Chamisa calls for Gukurahundi apology

22 hrs ago | 2187 Views

Chamisa ready to confront Mnangagwa, Zanu-PF

22 hrs ago | 3516 Views

China drills boreholes in Matobo

22 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Lead if you may, without power

22 hrs ago | 2577 Views

Repositioning Bulawayo for the future

22 hrs ago | 793 Views

Zanu-PF officials walk out of Dabengwa burial after Chamisa announced as speaker

22 hrs ago | 8975 Views

Controversy mars Bulawayo awards

22 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Welcoming new president of Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 10875 Views

Doctor protests cop's conduct

22 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Joint police, army operation to flush out illegal miners raises stink

22 hrs ago | 894 Views

Good news to immigrants in UK as May ends

24 hrs ago | 2894 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days