Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Dembare held by Manica Diamonds

by Staff reporter
36 secs ago | Views
Dynamos and Manica Diamonds played to a goalless draw in Match-day 11 encounter at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

The encounter was a game of two halves with the Glamour Boys the better side in the first period while the Gem Boys came from the break more determined.

The first real attempt of the day came in the 7th minute when Ali Maliselo got the space and hit at goal only to be denied by Tafadzwa Dube.

The visitors responded a few moments later through Timire Mamvura and Patson Jaure who had their efforts saved by keeper Simba Chinyani.

Dynamos, however, regrouped and dominated possession but didn't create any threating opportunities for the remainder of the half.

Despite playing second fiddle in the opening minutes after the break, Manica retained dominance and made a couple of attacks which were denied by Chinani who was excellent throughout the match.

Last Jesi was the first to get his effort saved in the 67th minute while Tendai Mukuno's big chance was stopped on minute 80 as it ended in a goalless draw.

Elsewhere, Bulawayo Chiefs beat Mushowani Stars while Triangle United came out of the Colliery with maximum points after beating Hwange 2-1.

The match between Telone and Black Rhinos ended in a 2-0 victory for the army side.

Results:
Dynamos 0-0 Manica Diamonds
Telone 0-2 Black Rhinos
Hwange 1-2 Triangle United
Mushowani Stars 1-2 Bulawayo Chiefs

Source - soccer24

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

A coup in Zimbabwe again

35 mins ago | 291 Views

SB Moyo 'furious' after Chamisa jokes

6 hrs ago | 11423 Views

Mthuli Ncube fires back at Tendai Biti

6 hrs ago | 5802 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa square off in Bikita by-election

6 hrs ago | 3248 Views

Zapu succession storm brewing over Dabengwa replacement

6 hrs ago | 2160 Views

Zimbabwe doctors, nurses strike in 14 days

6 hrs ago | 2325 Views

Khaya Moyo accuse Biti of demonising the country

6 hrs ago | 2511 Views

Caps fans bay for Chitembwe's blood

6 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Banks drags Oppah Muchinguri to court over US$262 000 debt storm

6 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Chamisa goes after Khupe

9 hrs ago | 3456 Views

Biti warns Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 4969 Views

Zanu-PF MP arranged Macheso, Mangethe 'union'

9 hrs ago | 2463 Views

Smugglers wreak havoc in Plumtree

9 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Dabengwa's story is one of dream betrayal

9 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Chaos in Beitbridge after system collapse

9 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Zimbabwe rakes in US$1bn from minerals in Q1

9 hrs ago | 965 Views

Crackdown a crude violation of rights

9 hrs ago | 165 Views

Crackdown alarms Zimbabwean activists

9 hrs ago | 164 Views

Army, police operations above board

9 hrs ago | 249 Views

Tempers flare over proposed security law

9 hrs ago | 394 Views

Zanu-PF bronco smuggler arrested

9 hrs ago | 552 Views

Coltart raises red flag over education crisis

9 hrs ago | 253 Views

Chief Ndiweni pushes for Dabengwa honour

9 hrs ago | 507 Views

Zimbabwe treason trials raise fears of relapse to Mugabe years

9 hrs ago | 152 Views

Reflections on the life of Dr Dumiso Dabengwa: highs and lows

9 hrs ago | 200 Views

MDC will never split again, says Hwende

9 hrs ago | 246 Views

Toyota working towards driving Zimbabwe Motor industry

9 hrs ago | 487 Views

Biti discuss 'Zimbabwe legitimacy crisis' with UK - crisis, what crisis

10 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Man jailed for raping stepdaughter

10 hrs ago | 610 Views

Warriors hold Super Eagles

10 hrs ago | 882 Views

Bosso eager to sign Bulawayo Chiefs youngster

10 hrs ago | 304 Views

Woman battles for life in fight over pot scrapping sand

10 hrs ago | 657 Views

Mnangagwa 'loyalist' arrested for $12k extortion

10 hrs ago | 2511 Views

Pastor dies after botched Prophet Magaya investments

10 hrs ago | 1268 Views

31 year old selected Zanu-PF Lupane East candidate

10 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Madinda cry foul as Yadah triumph

10 hrs ago | 418 Views

Mthuli Ncube releases $5million to keep Zimbabwe lights on

10 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Veteran Freedom Fighter who escaped the Rhodesian hangman's noose

10 hrs ago | 718 Views

Manchester Utd Zimbabwe Supporters Chapter gets official recognition

10 hrs ago | 632 Views

Gwanda prophet jailed

10 hrs ago | 285 Views

Names and naming: Naming as a form of documentation

10 hrs ago | 126 Views

Bulawayo councillors divided over mayor

10 hrs ago | 626 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa books to be published

10 hrs ago | 568 Views

Gas prices go up

10 hrs ago | 514 Views

Form 3 pupil jailed for armed robbery

10 hrs ago | 411 Views

'Political rivalry shouldn't translate into animosity'

11 hrs ago | 58 Views

Comeuppance for Gucci comrades

11 hrs ago | 101 Views

Churches pay homage to Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 245 Views

Indian Ambassador blasts MDC

11 hrs ago | 269 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days