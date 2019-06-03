Dembare held by Manica Diamonds

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

Dynamos and Manica Diamonds played to a goalless draw in Match-day 11 encounter at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.The encounter was a game of two halves with the Glamour Boys the better side in the first period while the Gem Boys came from the break more determined.The first real attempt of the day came in the 7th minute when Ali Maliselo got the space and hit at goal only to be denied by Tafadzwa Dube.The visitors responded a few moments later through Timire Mamvura and Patson Jaure who had their efforts saved by keeper Simba Chinyani.Dynamos, however, regrouped and dominated possession but didn't create any threating opportunities for the remainder of the half.Despite playing second fiddle in the opening minutes after the break, Manica retained dominance and made a couple of attacks which were denied by Chinani who was excellent throughout the match.Last Jesi was the first to get his effort saved in the 67th minute while Tendai Mukuno's big chance was stopped on minute 80 as it ended in a goalless draw.Elsewhere, Bulawayo Chiefs beat Mushowani Stars while Triangle United came out of the Colliery with maximum points after beating Hwange 2-1.The match between Telone and Black Rhinos ended in a 2-0 victory for the army side.Results:Dynamos 0-0 Manica DiamondsTelone 0-2 Black RhinosHwange 1-2 Triangle UnitedMushowani Stars 1-2 Bulawayo Chiefs