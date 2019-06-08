Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

PSL introduces e-ticketing

by Methusi Ncube
1 hr ago | Views
The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is pleased to announce an electronic ticketing system that will see football fans purchasing advance match tickets through their mobile phones from anywhere across the country. The system is accessible anytime for scheduled matches, improves matchday planning and is designed to enhance the overall customer convenience and experience for our football matches.

The PSL will this weekend implement a trial run E-Ticketing platform for the Matchday 12 fixture between Highlanders FC vs Dynamos FC Match to be played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday 16 June 2019.  We will further roll out the system across all Harare & Bulawayo matches from Matchday 13.

To purchase Castle Lager PSL tickets, fans can dial the USSD code *127# and follow the prompt messages that follow. The system allows fans to choose the match they want to watch and the number of tickets they wish to purchase. After payment confirmation a message with a unique ticket ID will be sent to the user containing the match details.



Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets before arrival at the stadium to avoid congestion. Verification and validation of tickets will be done at the entry gates upon presentation of the unique ticket ID number received via SMS upon purchase of the ticket, fans may also purchase tickets on behalf of others and send them the relevant Ticket ID to present at the gates.

The E-ticketing system is currently configured to Econet subscribers only. However, plans are currently underway to roll out the system to other subscribers as well as other forms of payment.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation Director's Life in grave danger: Q & A Interview

17 mins ago | 16 Views

Chiwenga involved in accident

20 mins ago | 954 Views

Apostle Chiwenga's letter to Mnangagwa

34 mins ago | 582 Views

Extraordinary measure for extraordinary: A case of Zimbabwe's austerity measures

1 hr ago | 280 Views

MDC officials turn to witchdoctors?

2 hrs ago | 1506 Views

Hospital increases ward accomodation charges

2 hrs ago | 777 Views

Man arrested for carrying RTGS$23 940

3 hrs ago | 2987 Views

Junior army and police officers plotting mutiny?

4 hrs ago | 4902 Views

Fuel price up again in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 5370 Views

Mnangagwa borrowing bad law from Apartheid South Africa's statutes

6 hrs ago | 2597 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's supporter goes without clothes in Soutth Africa

6 hrs ago | 4520 Views

Buyanga excluded on son's birth certificate

6 hrs ago | 1781 Views

WATCH: 'King' Bulelani Khumalo speaks to Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 2872 Views

4 street kids refuse to let go of Mnangagwa's wife

7 hrs ago | 9045 Views

Chamisa compares self to Biblical David?

8 hrs ago | 2053 Views

War vets to establish museum

8 hrs ago | 582 Views

Another blow for Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Oscar Pambuka unmoved by attention seeker Passion

8 hrs ago | 2193 Views

Chamisa should leave for Syria if he is serious with causing violence

8 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Fix politics, not currency, says Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 5066 Views

Neither Mnangagwa nor Chamisa can change scope of Zimbabwe's economy as it stands

9 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Hands off Chief Ndiweni

9 hrs ago | 2660 Views

Embassy steps in to save girls menstrual health

9 hrs ago | 605 Views

Madinda denies Bosso exit report

10 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Let us be selfless like Joshua Nkomo

10 hrs ago | 802 Views

Zimbabwean soccer star joins French Ligue 1 side Reims

10 hrs ago | 1940 Views

Haulage truck carrying cobalt overturns, killing one

10 hrs ago | 1472 Views

'Health Insurance Bill now at an advanced stage'

10 hrs ago | 497 Views

Mass resignations stall ex-Zinara boss trial

10 hrs ago | 2294 Views

Lands secretary quizzed over Manicaland farm invasions

10 hrs ago | 949 Views

Unclaimed pension funds reach $27m

10 hrs ago | 706 Views

RTGS dollar plunges by 140%

10 hrs ago | 2621 Views

BCC struggles to complete roads maintenance projects

10 hrs ago | 278 Views

MDC condemns Kadoma by-election violence

10 hrs ago | 443 Views

'Jah Prayzah's' fans pelts Bulawayo songbird off stage

10 hrs ago | 1754 Views

'Mnangagwa must step down'

10 hrs ago | 2050 Views

Chipanga seeks stay of prosecution

10 hrs ago | 399 Views

Ideas, not money is what is in short supply in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 434 Views

Singaporean man loses US$517k investment to Zimbabwean partner

10 hrs ago | 869 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors worry Egypt

10 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Diarrhoea outbreak hits Harare

10 hrs ago | 342 Views

Matemadanda warns corrupt bigwigs

10 hrs ago | 730 Views

AfDB boost for Mthuli Ncube

10 hrs ago | 2748 Views

Chamisa and the pretence to unity

10 hrs ago | 611 Views

Chief Binga dies

10 hrs ago | 871 Views

BCC decommissions main supply dam

10 hrs ago | 304 Views

Zanu-PF to discipline rogue members

10 hrs ago | 181 Views

Bail for fake CIO officers

10 hrs ago | 540 Views

'Zanu-PF youths will let no-one attack Mnangagwa'

10 hrs ago | 289 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days