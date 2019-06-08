Madinda Ndlovu skirts exit buzz

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu was yesterday fighting hard to skirt questions about his future at Bosso following links with a move to Botswana side Gaborone United, choosing to talk about the blockbuster Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash against Dynamos at Barboufields Stadium on Sunday.Although he was not in the mood to discuss the move, at least he had some good news for Bosso fans when he promised that his side would win the big clash.Ndlovu is reported to have signed a deal to Gaborone United this August, but the former Warriors mentor has refused to entertain questions regarding the matter.At his weekly Press conference, Madinda made it clear that he only wanted to entertain questions regarding the Dynamos match, but somehow he ended up fuelling speculationAnother media outlet in Botswana on Tuesday, amplified the reports, saying Ndlovu has agreed terms with Gaborone United to take over from Phillemon Makwengwe, who is taking up the technical director's post."We are talking about Highlanders team performances, previous games and preparations for the Dynamos game. That is all that I will be centering on today. Other stories that don't concern this particular thing, I will not be answering anything to that. Negatives stories will always have an impact and will always disturb somewhere somehow. I am not going to answer to that. Let us not create unnecessary situations," Ndlovu said."I am still the Highlanders technical manager. I don't know where you get that letter from. But I think I will still be around to the end, I doubt if they will fire me. I will beat some teams and will start with Dynamos. Highlanders fans have not heard me talk about leaving the club, so for me it's one of those stories."Despite the reports, which have not yet been corroborated by Gaborone United, Ndlovu who has only won two games with Highlanders in 11 games, said he will beat a number of teams in the league and is starting with Dynamos on Sunday.Highlanders spokesperson Ronald Moyo also said they take the matter as rumour as Ndlovu has not indicated that he intends to quit."As a club, we have not received anything from him which suggests that he wants to leave the club. We will only take that as rumours. We are just concerned about the big match that is coming against Dynamos," Moyo said.Ndlovu's current tenure has not been comfortable for the former Warriors forward, particularly this season following a poor start to the season.Some supporters were up in arms with the coach and the club management, demanding that he leaves his post as the club is struggling to fashion their first win.At one of their matches at Rufaro Stadium, he had to be smuggled out of the stadium as fans bayed for his blood.Highlanders clash with Dynamos in a blockbuster at BF, their first meeting this season where a full house is expected.Following an indifferent start to the season both clubs will on Sunday be looking for what would be a big set of three points considering the stakes.Other than the three points the prize is pride and bragging rights as two of the most supported clubs in the country collide.