Bosso dehorn Rhinos

Sports / Soccer

by Daniel Itai

It was another good day in office for Highlanders "Bosso" coach, Mandla Mpofu who managed to bag yet another three points in an enticing premier league fixture against Black Rhinos at Barbourfields stadium in Bulawayo this afternoon.Bosso's midweek euphoria win over Chapungu was evidently still in the team as Bukhosi Sibanda, Prince Dube, and Ray Lunga were causing problems for the Rhinos defense in much of the first twenty minutes.Rhinos's first chance of the game came in the 28th minute courtesy of Wellington Taderera who made an impressive effort from the Rhinos half beating Bosso's midfielders and defenders eventually setting up Francisco Zvekumbawira who failed to land the ball at the back of the net as he sent it over the bar with only keeper Ariel Sibanda to beat.Lunga was brought down at the edge of the box in the 33rd minute and Dube took the set piece but failed to open up for Bosso as he slightly missed the target.Another game changing opportunity came in Rhinos way in the 45th minute after Bosso's Andrew Mbeba made a rough challenge on Edger Chigji but the free kick didn't amount to anything as Highlanders blocked the effort resulting in the referee blowing the whistle for halftime.Highlanders came back to the second half with a point to prove, Devine Mhindirira made a goal attempt in the 49th minute but his shot sailed over the bar.After a lot of missed opportunities went away begging both teams decided to reshuffle their squads to perhaps change the narrative in the 72nd minute.Bosso's Tinashe Makanda came in for Brian Banda and Rhinos's Moses Demera came in for Francisco Zvekumbawira.Substitute Makanda wasted no time in making his mark as he opened up for Bosso after only one minute of game time.After Makanda's goal, Bosso held their end and Rhinos found it difficult to intercept Highlanders's defense resulting in a 1 - 0 loss.Bosso's coach was very much impressed with the result, "six points in four days, a better performance today but not great in the first half, we played a team that wanted to fall back every time we attacked, we hope we get better going forward, I am happy and appreciate the performance of the boys."Tomorrow Barbourfields stadium will be hosting a continental fixture, Triangle will faceoff against Rukinzo of Burundi in the first leg of the CAF Confederations Cup at 15h00.