The influence of top African football players on their teams

by Staff Writer
1 hr ago
According to the football experts, the African continent will very soon have a nation capable of winning the World Cup title. The expansion of football here is enormous, and more and more fantastic players are coming from this area.

We already have several of them who are world-class superstars and the leaders in their clubs. For example, just look at Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. The Egyptian and the Senegalese player are the essential pieces in Liverpool's game. The Reds have become the most powerful team in Europe, primarily because of them. These two guys alongside Roberto Firmino have created one of the best-attacking trios ever. Both Salah and Mane have shared the Premier League's Golden Boot award with 22 goals scored each. That is almost 50% of L'pool's 89 hits.

And again, the two guys are among the top favorites for repeating the same this season. Odds on Salah's win are at 4/1, while Mane sits at 13/1. The top favorite for taking the award is Harry Kane, who is slightly ahead te Egyptian with 7/2.

According to the bookies, Liverpool is the only team who can endanger Man City and their quest towards the three-peat. The Sky-Blues are the biggest favorite to take the title and odds on that are  5/11, while Reds are at 11/4. A similar situation is when talking about the Champions League.

The Reds are holding the third spot on the list of the favorites with 7/1 odds. Ahead of them are just Barcelona with 11/2 and again, City with 15/4. You have all sorts of betting offers involving Liverpool and the African fantastic scoring duo at freebets.com, and we recommend exploring them.

Liverpool's success definitely wouldn't be possible without Salah and Mane, who are the driving forces of Jurgen Klopp's crew.

But there are more African players who are having the same impact on their teams.

We won't go far away from Liverpool to see that. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the most dominant strikers in the world. The 2015 African Player of the Year shared the Golden Boot with Salah and Mane, as he too scored 22 times for his Arsenal. That tells us that three of the best players in arguably the best football league in the world come from Africa.

Aubameyang's contribution to Arsenal's results is immeasurable. Without this guy, the Gunners probably wouldn't even reach the Europa League, let alone had a chance to clinch the Champions League. In 67 matches played for the club from North London, the pacey striker netted 43 times. That pretty much says it all.

Regarding this year's prospects for Arsenal, Unai Emery's side is the first contender for the fourth place which leads to the UCL. The bookies already see City, Liverpool, and Tottenham as safe passengers to the most prominent continental competition. With 1/1 to clinch a top-four place, Arsenal has the biggest chances from all other sides. United is behind them with 6/5, and Chelsea is at 2/1.

The player himself is the fourth favorite in the Premiership's Golden Booth race with 5/1.

After examining these examples, we can see that African players are slowly starting to take over the leadership in the top European clubs. That prognosis about the World Cup champion from Africa might happen earlier than anyone expected.

Most Popular In 7 Days