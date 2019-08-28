Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Bosso, Dynamos in Chibuku Cup clash

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
DYNAMOS versus Highlanders, Caps United against Harare City - the Chibuku Super Cup first round really provided some tasty battles. The $1.5 million-rich tournament roars to life on Saturday with a preliminary round double-header at Mandava. The first round fixtures are scheduled for the weekend of 28-29 September.

Teams, which were in the top eight on the table after Match Day 17, were seeded. Those in the bottom four, at the same stage, will have to battle in the preliminary round. Winners between TelOne and Yadah as well as the victorious team between Mushowani and Bulawayo Chiefs will progress into the first round. They will face Black Rhinos and Ngezi Platinum Stars respectively.   

But it is the clash between eternal foes DeMbare and Bosso which was the highlight of the draw. Dynamos secretary-general, Webster Marechera, said had they been given a choice, they wouldn't have wanted to face Bosso in the first round. "We were witnessing the draw and we were expecting any outcome,'' said Marechera.  "The outcome is that we play Highlanders, now it is for the technical team to sharpen their weapons so that they come out with a positive result. "Cup games are different from league games, any team can win. "League performance doesn't necessarily affect Cup games. Even if a team is performing poorly in the league, they can as well do better in Cup games.  

"This is what has come out of the draw and we have to accept it. We need to prepare adequately so as to do well in the game. "Our target is to win the trophy, just like any other team." Defending champions, Triangle, will take on Herentals at Gibbo. Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva warned the country's Caf Confederation Cup representatives to underrate them at their own peril.    Caps United are up against Chitembwe's Harare City at the same stage.  Green Machine manager, Shakespeare Chinogwenya, saying his team wouldn't have asked for a more fascinating Chibuku Super Cup first-round battle. "It is quite a fair draw and Caps United facing Harare City is a charged tie,'' he said.  "Obviously, Lloyd Chitembwe will be a huge factor.  

"Both supporters and players from the Green Machine see him as a father figure. He is a Caps United hero, a legend and what a match it will be.'' For the third year running, league champions FC Platinum will face Midlands rivals, Chapungu. The Norman Mapeza-coached side have been eliminated in the first round by Chapungu in the past two years. The quarter-finals of the tournament are slated for the weekend of 26-27 October with the semi-finals scheduled for the weekend of 9-10 November. The final will be held on November 30. Delta were represented by Maxen Karombo, the group operations director (lager and soft drinks), and Tichafa Rinhomota, the Chibuku general manager.

The company revealed they have been negotiating with the PSL to extend their sponsorship of the league and the Chibuku Super Cup. Delta also sponsor the one-off match between the league and cup winners and the Soccer Stars of the Year. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Soccer Stars of the Year. The company will also bankroll the PSL symposium in Victoria Falls next month. PSL chief executive, Kenny Ndebele, revealed the sponsorship will take care of all the costs related to the clubs' participation in this year's Chibuku Super Cup.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe a failed state - SA opposition leader

32 secs ago | 1 Views

EU Ambassador fumes at The Herald's freedom of speech

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mayhem in Zimbabwe hospitals as doctors down tools

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Mugabe remnants targeted

22 mins ago | 79 Views

Chitown mayor assaulted over town clerk suspension

23 mins ago | 21 Views

Sikhala attacks Mnangagwa

23 mins ago | 72 Views

Kazhanje jailed 3 years over Chivayo bribe

25 mins ago | 38 Views

MDC MPs' treason case further deferred

25 mins ago | 13 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF senator stews in $368k Zesa debt

26 mins ago | 43 Views

'Kambarami not going anywhere'

27 mins ago | 89 Views

Bulilima council plans to roll out tap water to villagers

28 mins ago | 11 Views

Is Chamisa hitting the right strings?

28 mins ago | 30 Views

The irony of re-engagement, dying democracy

29 mins ago | 9 Views

Potraz demands US$1 million from Zifa

30 mins ago | 7 Views

ZPC Kariba claims top position

30 mins ago | 19 Views

Fifa backs Chiyangwa

31 mins ago | 22 Views

Billiat out of Somalia tie

31 mins ago | 16 Views

US$5,2bn coal fuels project left to rot

32 mins ago | 19 Views

Hwende chides ICT ministry secretary

32 mins ago | 11 Views

Harare City Council faces $7m lawsuit

32 mins ago | 5 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts police for double standards

33 mins ago | 21 Views

'Evangelist' hit with sodomy rap over alleged assault on 6-year-old boy

34 mins ago | 12 Views

Rape accused Bulawayo man convicted of domestic violence

38 mins ago | 24 Views

ZTA allay fears of fuel, cash shortages at World Tourism Expo

38 mins ago | 11 Views

'Graft hindering justice delivery'

39 mins ago | 17 Views

Nobuntu in second padbank concert

40 mins ago | 8 Views

Gift Lunga Jr resigns as Mosi Rovers coach

40 mins ago | 29 Views

Air Zimbabwe back in the skies

41 mins ago | 29 Views

Violence is ingrained in MDC-Alliance’s DNA

48 mins ago | 37 Views

War veterans target Mugabe remnants

48 mins ago | 95 Views

Burning, looting & murder in SA xenophobia

49 mins ago | 161 Views

Freddie Gwala, Majalisa date Bulawayo

49 mins ago | 45 Views

Vandals cost Zesa US$40m

50 mins ago | 19 Views

Residents assault Chitungwiza mayor

50 mins ago | 46 Views

Client kills shebeen owner

51 mins ago | 64 Views

New rules to deal with drunk councillors

51 mins ago | 19 Views

Mohadi calls for dialogue

52 mins ago | 72 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo to decide Zivhu fate

52 mins ago | 49 Views

Well collapses killing two men

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Shipping UK vehicles to Zimbabwe this September (SPONSORED)

1 hr ago | 111 Views

'Sham 2018 poll resulted in illegitimacy' CIZC finally admit - yet still can't resist urge to appease Zanu PF

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

'MRP President Mqondisi Moyo's political career and people's expectations'

11 hrs ago | 872 Views

Bleak future for communal farmers

11 hrs ago | 1238 Views

The influence of top African football players on their teams

11 hrs ago | 645 Views

'China attaches no condition to assistance' - so; cannot demand good governance, we do

11 hrs ago | 870 Views

Adultery law under spotlight

11 hrs ago | 1866 Views

Gambler (25) stabs colleague to death

11 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Cop rapes, impregnates mentally ill person

11 hrs ago | 1868 Views

'ZANU-PF is good at killing'

11 hrs ago | 1007 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days