Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Bafana Bafana humiliate Young Warriors

by Daniel Itai
50 secs ago | Views
The South African U23 side are on the brink of qualifying for the U23 Africa Cup of Nations after thrashing Zimbabwe 5-0 in the first leg of their third round qualifier on Friday evening.

The South African side started on the front foot and eventually opened the scoring in the 17th minute courtesy of Kobamelo Kodisang after he was teed up by Lyle Foster inside the box.

South Africa's attacker Luther Singh, unleashed a ferocious shot courtesy of a superb pass from Foster in the 35th minute which saw the hosts doubling their lead.  

The young warriors were once again caught off guard and SuperSport United's midfielder Teboho Mokoena punished the visitors with five minutes before halftime. The score saw the young Bafana side going to the break leading by three goals to nil.

The second half saw the young warriors fighting back but with nothing to show for it. However, the Bafana side got another chance in the 60th minute and Singh made no mistakes as he grabbed a fourth for his side and his brace for the evening.

Things were seemingly going really bad for the Zimbabwean side as Foster made it five for the hosts six minutes after Singh's brace.
The Warriors eventually succumbed to a 5 - 0 defeat. The second-leg is set to take place next Tuesday in the afternoon at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo Zimbabwe. The winner qualifies for the U-23 Africa Cup Of Nations tournament set for Egypt, where the top three sides will represent Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Source - Daniel Itai

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

What's Robert G Mugabe's legacy

9 mins ago | 21 Views

R G Mugabe was a corrupt and murderous dictator, not a hero - to all dictators 'Pidigori waenda!' (Memento mori!)

30 mins ago | 121 Views

High Court allows Peter Moyo to return to work, Old Mutual says no

3 hrs ago | 624 Views

Zimbabweans would never kill a fly

4 hrs ago | 1306 Views

Mugabe's love-hate affair

4 hrs ago | 1135 Views

How about a SADC or AU intervention force?

4 hrs ago | 678 Views

Brothers and sisters from hell

4 hrs ago | 824 Views

Mnangagwa declares Mugabe a national hero, Zimbabwe in mourning until he is buried

4 hrs ago | 2621 Views

Zanu-PF youth league UK & Europe pays tribute to Mugabe

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

The ANC is never the same

4 hrs ago | 556 Views

Mnangagwa ally-linked firm in BNC, Freda takeover bid

5 hrs ago | 563 Views

Olonga takes 'no pleasure' from Mugabe's death

5 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Minister concerned about lives lost due to high healthcare charges

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

Genocidal Dictator Mugabe Dies at 95

5 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Robert Mugabe: The leader who shouldn't have been

5 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Tendai Biti will remember Mugabe as a hero

6 hrs ago | 2019 Views

'Mugabe was a brilliant man but complex man,' says Coltart

6 hrs ago | 1499 Views

5 top rules for website images from depositphotos

7 hrs ago | 206 Views

Phelekezela Mphoko mourns Robert Mugabe

8 hrs ago | 2348 Views

Jacob Mudenda writes a letter to Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 7519 Views

Thokozani Khupe and Madhuku mourn Robert Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Mugabe was no revolutionary. He was obsessed with power and control

9 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Mnangagwa cuts WEF trip as Zanu-PF decides Mugabe fate

9 hrs ago | 2989 Views

Zimbabwe will one day shine again as the Jewel of Africa

9 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Obituary: Robert Mugabe, Infallible and fallible in equal measure

10 hrs ago | 946 Views

Kenya declares Mugabe an African hero, flags to fly at half-mast

10 hrs ago | 1773 Views

'A hero to oppressed people internationally,' says Chinamasa

10 hrs ago | 2363 Views

A Hero No, A Dictator Yes!!

10 hrs ago | 1301 Views

Malema mourns 'martyr of the African revolution'

11 hrs ago | 1668 Views

Jabulani Sibanda praises Mugabe's liberation credentials

11 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Mugabe resurrection meme goes viral

11 hrs ago | 9668 Views

Mugabe's son tweets emojis of sorrow

11 hrs ago | 4031 Views

Challenge to UK Parliament suspension rejected

11 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mugabe killed up to 80,000 during gukurahundi, says UK MP

11 hrs ago | 2090 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe army General dies

12 hrs ago | 6302 Views

RG Mugabe is gone but his dark side still haunts Zimbabwe?

12 hrs ago | 568 Views

Chamisa recognises Mugabe's contribution

12 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Jacob Zuma found guilty

12 hrs ago | 5041 Views

Mugabe 'a true monster' says ex-Lancaster House negotiator

12 hrs ago | 2230 Views

UK shadow foreign secretary shedding no tears over Mugabe's death

12 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Police ban MDC from toy toying and chanting slogans

12 hrs ago | 2126 Views

Ramaphosa mourns passing of Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 692 Views

ANC speaks on Robert Mugabe's death

13 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Chamisa, United States mourn Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 2612 Views

Fare thee well comrade president

13 hrs ago | 588 Views

Chiwenga said he will be loyal to Mugabe forever

13 hrs ago | 9252 Views

WATCH: Mugabe wanted to rule Zimbabwe until he turned 100

13 hrs ago | 882 Views

Robert Mugabe's most famous quotes

13 hrs ago | 2803 Views

Africa remembers 'Zimbabwe's founding father' former president Robert Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 1382 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days