Bafana Bafana humiliate Young Warriors

The South African U23 side are on the brink of qualifying for the U23 Africa Cup of Nations after thrashing Zimbabwe 5-0 in the first leg of their third round qualifier on Friday evening.The South African side started on the front foot and eventually opened the scoring in the 17th minute courtesy of Kobamelo Kodisang after he was teed up by Lyle Foster inside the box.South Africa's attacker Luther Singh, unleashed a ferocious shot courtesy of a superb pass from Foster in the 35th minute which saw the hosts doubling their lead.The young warriors were once again caught off guard and SuperSport United's midfielder Teboho Mokoena punished the visitors with five minutes before halftime. The score saw the young Bafana side going to the break leading by three goals to nil.The second half saw the young warriors fighting back but with nothing to show for it. However, the Bafana side got another chance in the 60th minute and Singh made no mistakes as he grabbed a fourth for his side and his brace for the evening.Things were seemingly going really bad for the Zimbabwean side as Foster made it five for the hosts six minutes after Singh's brace.The Warriors eventually succumbed to a 5 - 0 defeat. The second-leg is set to take place next Tuesday in the afternoon at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo Zimbabwe. The winner qualifies for the U-23 Africa Cup Of Nations tournament set for Egypt, where the top three sides will represent Africa at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.