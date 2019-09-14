Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Arsenal fumbles a 2-point lead to a draw against Watford

by Staff Writer
1 min ago | Views
It can be frustrating for any football team to let a sizable lead shrink down in the second half of the game to eventually draw against their opponents. Such a situation occurred in the Premier League match between Arsenal and Watford.

While it might only seem like a run of bad luck, it is indeed telling as it was the first time that Arsenal had allowed such a lead to fizzle in a draw in a Premier League match in years - a fact brought to you by sportez.com. The last time was against West Ham, where it ended up with a draw of 3-3.

According to the Arsenal captain
Granit Xhaka, the Arsenal captain, stated after the game that the gunners were too scared to make a move after the second half. For some reason, no-one had wanted the ball, and Watford was able to take advantage of the situation and attempt to turn things around. He said that they did not show their game in the second half as they suddenly became "Too scared".

The result of the fumble is thirty-one combined attempts by Watford at the goal, with twenty-three of those goals being attempted in the second half of the game. Watford's goal attempts were the most that Arsenal had faced in the Premier League since data collection began back in 2003-2004.

The Arsenal captain added that every premier team league was strong enough to score, but you had to "Keep calm, to show good character, to be mentally strong. We weren't today."

From a great start to a challenging outlook
The reason why the 2-2 fumble of Arsenal is something of note is due to their great start in the Premier League. After all, Arsenal was able to win their first two games against Burnley and Newcastle. That said, it did not last as they suffered a defeat against Liverpool, a draw with Tottenham - and now a draw against Watford. While it does not mean that things cannot get better for Arsenal, the past three matches count as a cautionary tale.

The head coach of Arsenal, Unai Emery, admits that Arsenal is not necessarily in the best condition. He states that the team currently has many young players, but that they would learn in the coming matches. That said, he is also optimistic about the future of Arsenal. He states that they will continue with their present course of working and tactics building. Arsenal will improve and take note of what had happened in the last match. Considering the state of Arsenal after the draw against Watford, they can either continue to hesitate during matches or utilize what had happened as a stepping stone to push the team further than ever before.

While things might look a little dicey for Arsenal, it does not mean that they are out of the fight. With Arsenal's head coach understanding the direction with which to take - and Arsenal's captain resolute in righting the wrongs of the last match - the future is not necessarily bleak.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Competition and Tariff Commission under fire

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Kings and Mambos must be careful

2 hrs ago | 515 Views

Govt pisses on the graves over Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 1341 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals Zimbabwe's abduction team

3 hrs ago | 3954 Views

Abductions choreographed ahead of Mnangagwa's UNGA meeting

3 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Chamisa linked councillors snub Bulawayo budget meeting over Kambarami issue

3 hrs ago | 793 Views

Fresh calls for price controls

3 hrs ago | 889 Views

Witchcraft accusations land woman in court

3 hrs ago | 523 Views

Suicide cases rise

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Gweru sued over shoot-to-kill policy on stray dogs

3 hrs ago | 168 Views

Police shoot car's wheels to stop smuggler

3 hrs ago | 817 Views

Tendai Biti led team queries 'rogue' RBZ payments

3 hrs ago | 433 Views

'Teachers' unions pursuing political agenda'

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

Doctors paralyse Zimbabwe hospitals

4 hrs ago | 530 Views

ZANU PF scores own goal

4 hrs ago | 925 Views

BREAKING: ZBC CEO granted bail

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

Sibusiso Moyo's statement on the abduction of Dr Peter Magombeyi

4 hrs ago | 1815 Views

Harare house burns with US$200 000 inside

5 hrs ago | 2485 Views

Mnangagwa panics over Paul Siwela TV interview

5 hrs ago | 2778 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-aide denied bail again

6 hrs ago | 552 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe T-shirts divide mourners

6 hrs ago | 1615 Views

Tagwirei, Wadyajena square off in US$3,6m dispute

6 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Treasury instructed RBZ to pay US$660m to Sakunda

6 hrs ago | 1026 Views

ZBC bosses bail ruling today

6 hrs ago | 265 Views

Only 76 Zimbabwean xenophobia victims back home

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Lawyers bemoan dearth of human rights in ZImbabwe

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

Mugabe Airport facelift 10% complete

6 hrs ago | 326 Views

Zacc pounces on EcoCash agents

6 hrs ago | 777 Views

Low domestic tourism volumes worry Zimbabwe Parly

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

Ndiweni assaults ex-wife over money

6 hrs ago | 810 Views

High Court judges slate prosecutors

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

Motorists urged to name & shame cash only fuel service stations

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Woman dies from abortion

6 hrs ago | 490 Views

Ramaphosa apology for xenophobia welcome

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Prophet Magaya seeks to bar ZGC probe

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

18 more counts for ex-ZBC bosses

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zvimba bid Mugabe farewell

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

3 teachers get scholarships

6 hrs ago | 283 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-top aide sweats for bail

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

Road accident 5 kills, 25 injured

6 hrs ago | 258 Views

'Abducted' doctor left home intentionally, hospital memo reveals

6 hrs ago | 817 Views

Zimbabwe inflation 'slows' again

6 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mnangagwa, Belarus envoy hold crucial talks

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Doctors confront Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 436 Views

ZB introduces international bank cards

6 hrs ago | 332 Views

'Mangudya's monetary measures hollow'

6 hrs ago | 249 Views

Econet buys lithium-ion batteries from Tesla

6 hrs ago | 237 Views

'Zimbabwe sliding into authoritarian rule'

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

List of alleged individuals targetted by army leaked

7 hrs ago | 6620 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days