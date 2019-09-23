Latest News Editor's Choice


Highlanders square off against Dynamos

by Staff Reporter
7 hrs ago
FOR sponsors, this is the dream final fixture that would draw the largest crowd and make it an easy marketing effort for their products but Highlanders and Dynamos fight it out in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup this afternoon at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

The fixture headlines the first round of the Chibuku Cup matches that are being played this weekend. Any match between the country's two most supported football teams is certain to draw huge crowds and today's game is expected to be no different.

Dynamos' resurgence under Tonderayi Ndiraya will see them go into the match as favourites. DeMbare, are on a purple patch and have been on a fine run that has seen them go 11 league games unbeaten and they were handed their last loss by Highlanders in June. On the other hand Highlanders have been struggling with form, producing inconsistent performances that have seen them languish at the bottom half of the log.

However, a match between the two is always certain to produce excitement and draw infinite inspiration to the players as they tussle in the most followed match in the country. The fixture between the two sides always tears the form books as pride is always at stake. Dynamos declared their intention to lift the trophy following the draw with secretary-general Webster Marechera revealing that they would not bank on their form as league and cup games are different.

"Cup games are different from league games, any team can win. League performance doesn't necessarily affect Cup games. Even if a team is performing poorly in the league, they can as well do better in Cup games. We need to prepare adequately so as to do well in the game. Our target is to win the trophy, just like any other team," he told our sister paper, The Herald.

Highlanders on the other hand have declared that their focus is on surviving relegation than the Chibuku Super Cup.

It would be a litmus test for incoming coach, Hendrik Pieter De Jongh who will handle his first assignment at Tshilamoya against their bitter rivals. De Jongh was nonchalant about the match saying although they will work hard to win the game, he is ready to accept any result. Speaking earlier about the game Mandla Mpofu, who reverts to assistant coach at Bosso, said while they want to win the cup their major focus was on accumulating points to survive relegation.

"The two teams are rivals, whether it's a friendly, league or cup game. It's always a difficult game to play. We are playing Dynamos, obviously we want to win against our rivals and progress to the next round. But in as much as we want to win the cup, the most important thing for us right now is getting points in the league as much as possible. Yes, we want to win the Chibuku but we want points in the league more than the cup," Mpofu said.

Meanwhile, in Bulawayo, Chicken Inn host Manica Diamonds at Luveve Stadium in the other fixture scheduled for today.

Chicken Inn coach, Joey Antipas said they will be out for revenge as they seek to avenge their league match loss. Manica Diamonds beat Chicken Inn 2-0 at Luveve a fortnight ago and today's game presents a perfect chance to atone for that loss.

Fixtures

Today: Dynamos v Highlanders (NSS 3pm) Chicken Inn v Manica Diamonds, Triangle United v Herentals (postponed), FC Platinum v Chapungu (postponed)

