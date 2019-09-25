Latest News Editor's Choice


Uganda crowned Cosafa champions

by Daniel Itai (Port Louis, Mauritius)
It was yet another heartfelting Cosafa finale as South Africa's U-17 girls team "Bantwana" lost to tournament invitee Uganda "Crested Cranes" 2 - 1.

After a goalless first half Uganda drew the first blood in the 57th minute courtesy of Fauzia Najjemba.

However, Bantwana did not get disparaged by the opener as they continued to attack and their tenacity soon paid off in the 75th minute when Nabeelah Galant teed up Tiffany Kortjie to score the equaliser.

At 1 - 1 with three minutes to play the match seemed to be headed for  penalties, but that thought was soon shoot-lived as 16 year old Juliet Nalukenge made it two for the Crested Cranes in the 87th minute.

There was very little Bantwana could now do to perhaps turn the tables around which eventually saw the Crested Cranes being crowned the U - 17 Cosafa champions.

Earlier on Zambia beat Botswana 3 - 0 to take home the bronze medal. This is now the second time a tournament invitee has won a Cosafa final following last month's women U20 which was won by Tanzania.

Uganda's Juliet Nalukenge won the Golden Boot award after netting in 18 goals and Uganda's goalkeeper Daphine Nyayenga received the Golden Glove award.

Source - Daniel Itai (Port Louis, Mauritius)

