Sports / Soccer

BREAKING: Caf warns Zim will play home games in foreign countries

by Staff Reporter
02 Dec 2019 at 17:39hrs | Views
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has declared that only Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo can host Zimbabwe's international matches and continental club games as it recommended major renovations at the giant National Sports Stadium in the capital of Harare. 


According to the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) the continental football body warned that Zimbabwe might end up playing home games outside the country. This means that Harare giants Caps United who are poised to win the domestic league could travel to Bulawayo for its intercontinental games. Zvishavane based FC Platinum also played its inter-continental games at BF as its home turf. 

Zimbabwe's football infrastructure have gone for years without refurbishing serve for BF that hosted the Africa Youth Games in recent years.

Source - Byo24news

Most Popular In 7 Days