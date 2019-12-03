Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Mane, Salah miss out on Ballon d'Or

by Daniel Itai, Paris, France
03 Dec 2019 at 22:01hrs | Views
Africa and Liverpool's sensational strikers, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane missed out on last night's Ballon d'Or (Gold Ball) award which went to Lionel Messi for the sixth time.

Last year's first Ballon d'Or runner up Cristiano Ronaldo, finished third whilst Mane and Salah finished in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Messi, the Barcelona and Argentina talisman has been winning the prestigious award since 2009. "Today is my sixth Ballon d'Or. It's a completely different moment lived with my family and my children.

"As my wife said, you must never stop dreaming but always work to improve and continue to enjoy. I am very lucky, I am blessed.

"I hope to continue for a long time. I realise that I am very lucky, even if one day, retirement will ring. I still have beautiful years ahead of me. Time goes very quickly, so I want to enjoy football and my family," said Messi.

The women's Ballon d'Or was taken by America's striker, Megan Rapinoe. Juventus defender, Matthijs de Ligt took the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best under-21 player.
2019 Ballon d'Or:

1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona and Argentina)
2. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool and Netherlands)
3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus and Portugal)
4. Sadio Mane (Liverpool and Senegal)
5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt)
6. Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain and France)
7. Alisson (Liverpool and Brazil)
8. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich and Poland)
9. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City and Portugal)
10. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City and Algeria)
11. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona and Netherlands)
12. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City and England)
13. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid and Belgium)
14. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City and Belgium)
15. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus and Netherlands)
16. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City and Argentina)
17. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool and Brazil)
18. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona and France)
19. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool and England)
20. Dusan Tadic (Ajax and Serbia)
20. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal and Gabon)
22. Son Heung-min (Tottenham and South Korea)
23. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham and France)
24. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli and Senegal)
24. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona and Germany)
28. Donny van de Beek (Ajax and Netherlands)
28. Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal)
28. Marquinhos (Paris St-Germain and Brazil)

Source - Daniel Itai, Paris, France

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

55 mins ago | 175 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 108 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 511 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 548 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 227 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3675 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2426 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3533 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4326 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 922 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 487 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 224 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 506 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 496 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 177 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 630 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 253 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 473 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11305 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3409 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3830 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8995 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7301 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15234 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

24 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days