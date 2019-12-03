Mane, Salah miss out on Ballon d'Or

Sports / Soccer

by Daniel Itai, Paris, France

Africa and Liverpool's sensational strikers, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane missed out on last night's Ballon d'Or (Gold Ball) award which went to Lionel Messi for the sixth time.Last year's first Ballon d'Or runner up Cristiano Ronaldo, finished third whilst Mane and Salah finished in fourth and fifth place respectively.Messi, the Barcelona and Argentina talisman has been winning the prestigious award since 2009. "Today is my sixth Ballon d'Or. It's a completely different moment lived with my family and my children."As my wife said, you must never stop dreaming but always work to improve and continue to enjoy. I am very lucky, I am blessed."I hope to continue for a long time. I realise that I am very lucky, even if one day, retirement will ring. I still have beautiful years ahead of me. Time goes very quickly, so I want to enjoy football and my family," said Messi.The women's Ballon d'Or was taken by America's striker, Megan Rapinoe. Juventus defender, Matthijs de Ligt took the Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best under-21 player.2019 Ballon d'Or:1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona and Argentina)2. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool and Netherlands)3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus and Portugal)4. Sadio Mane (Liverpool and Senegal)5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt)6. Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain and France)7. Alisson (Liverpool and Brazil)8. Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich and Poland)9. Bernardo Silva (Manchester City and Portugal)10. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City and Algeria)11. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona and Netherlands)12. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City and England)13. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid and Belgium)14. Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City and Belgium)15. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus and Netherlands)16. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City and Argentina)17. Roberto Firmino (Liverpool and Brazil)18. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona and France)19. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool and England)20. Dusan Tadic (Ajax and Serbia)20. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal and Gabon)22. Son Heung-min (Tottenham and South Korea)23. Hugo Lloris (Tottenham and France)24. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli and Senegal)24. Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona and Germany)28. Donny van de Beek (Ajax and Netherlands)28. Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal)28. Marquinhos (Paris St-Germain and Brazil)