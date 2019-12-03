Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

Sports / Soccer

by Peter Dube

Morocco's leading female football administrator, Khadija Ila will chair a new six-member board to oversee the growth of the Women's Super League and Second division, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has confirmed.Joining Ila on the high-powered panel are Hicham Soussi of Raja Ait Azza, AS Far's El Bahia Yahmidi, Mohamed Salak of Club Sportif Atlas and second division club representatives Fadoua Chernane and Saleh Ould El Arabia.The committee consists of two representatives of the division one clubs, one representative of the second division clubs, one representative of the referees' group, one representative of the coaches' group and one representative of the former players' group."Ila will chair the NWFF for the next four years as part of FRMF's strategy to develop women's football," the FRMF said in a statement.The development comes after FIFA president Gianni Infantino's announced drive to improve youth and women's football infrastructure development in Africa. The announcement, made during his recent visit to Africa, follows his plans to expand the Women's World Cup finals to 32 teams from 24 in 2023 and double the prize money to $60 million.FRMF believes the Ila-led committee is a major step forward in the development of the women's professional game.Morocco's national women's championship includes twelve clubs while the second tier has 33 clubs."The new joint board will look to support the federation further as it continues to grow participation in the women's game. The committee has tremendous commercial and football expertise which will help transform the women's game in Morocco, growing audiences and revenue, and enabling it to become sustainable in the long term," the federation added.