Zambia, South Africa eye Cosafa cup

Sports / Soccer

by Daniel Itai, Lusaka, Zambia

Last year's Cosafa U-20 champions South Africa, are hoping to strike again in the annual southern region tourney which will take place in Lusaka at the Nkoloma and Sunset stadiums starting from tomorrow until the 14th of December.The South Africa Football Association promised to give South Africa's U-20 interim coach Helman Mkhalele a permanent job should he win the Cosafa tourney.On the other hand, Zambia's coach Oswald Mutapa is set for the Cosafa tourney. Mutapa who won the U-17 Cosafa tourney two months ago in Malawi said, "we promise to do our best."12 teams will be battling it all up in a bid to be crowned the ultimate Cosafa contenders.South Africa and Zambia are the favorites having won 8 and 10 Cosafa Cup tournaments respectively.Cosafa U-20 Group Stage Fixtures:Group A: Zambia, Malawi, Comoros Island and Botswana.Group B: South Africa, Lesotho, Madagascar and Mauritius.Group C: Angola, Mozambique, Eswatini and the Seychelles.Matches will be livestreamed globally on COSAFATV and selected games will also be on Zambia's ZNBCTV.N.B All times are in CAT04/12 10h00 Angola vs Seychelles Nkoloma Stadium04/12 12h45 Comoros Islands vs Malawi Nkoloma Stadium04/12 15h30 Zambia vs Botswana Nkoloma Stadium05/12 10h00 Mozambique vs Eswatini Sunset Stadium05/12 12h45 Lesotho vs Madagascar Sunset Stadium05/12 15h30 South Africa vs Mauritius Sunset Stadium07/12 10h30 Botswana vs Malawi Nkoloma Stadium07/12 12h45 Angola vs Mozambique Nkoloma Stadium07/12 15h30 Zambia vs Comoros Islands Nkoloma Stadium08/12 10h30 Mauritius vs Lesotho Sunset Stadium08/12 12h45 Seychelles vs Eswatini Sunset Stadium08/12 15h30 Madagascar vs South Africa Sunset Stadium09/12 12h45 Angola vs Eswatini Nkoloma Stadium09/12 12h45 Mozambique vs Seychelles Sunset Stadium09/12 15h30 Zambia vs Malawi Nkoloma Stadium09/12 15h30 Comoros Islands vs Botswana Sunset Stadium10/12 15h30 South Africa vs Lesotho Nkoloma Stadium10/12 15h30 Madagascar vs Mauritius Sunset Stadium