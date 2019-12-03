Latest News Editor's Choice


Zambia, South Africa eye Cosafa cup

by Daniel Itai, Lusaka, Zambia
03 Dec 2019 at 22:01hrs | Views
Last year's Cosafa U-20 champions South Africa, are hoping to strike again in the annual southern region tourney which will take  place in Lusaka at the Nkoloma and Sunset stadiums starting from tomorrow until the 14th of December.

The South Africa Football Association promised to give South Africa's U-20 interim coach Helman Mkhalele a permanent job should he win the Cosafa tourney.

On the other hand, Zambia's coach Oswald Mutapa is set for the Cosafa tourney. Mutapa who won the U-17 Cosafa tourney two months ago in Malawi said, "we promise to do our best."

12 teams will be battling it all up in a bid to be crowned the ultimate Cosafa contenders.

South Africa and Zambia are the favorites having won 8 and 10 Cosafa Cup tournaments respectively.

Cosafa U-20 Group Stage Fixtures:

Group A: Zambia, Malawi, Comoros Island and Botswana.
Group B: South Africa, Lesotho, Madagascar and Mauritius.
Group C: Angola, Mozambique, Eswatini and the Seychelles.

Matches will be livestreamed globally on COSAFATV and selected games will also be on Zambia's ZNBCTV.

N.B All times are in CAT
04/12 10h00  Angola vs Seychelles Nkoloma Stadium
04/12 12h45  Comoros Islands vs Malawi Nkoloma Stadium
04/12 15h30  Zambia vs Botswana Nkoloma Stadium
05/12 10h00  Mozambique vs Eswatini Sunset Stadium
05/12 12h45  Lesotho vs Madagascar Sunset Stadium
05/12 15h30  South Africa vs Mauritius Sunset Stadium
07/12 10h30  Botswana vs Malawi Nkoloma Stadium
07/12 12h45  Angola vs Mozambique Nkoloma Stadium
07/12 15h30  Zambia vs Comoros Islands Nkoloma Stadium
08/12 10h30   Mauritius vs Lesotho Sunset Stadium
08/12 12h45   Seychelles vs Eswatini Sunset Stadium
08/12 15h30   Madagascar vs South Africa Sunset Stadium
09/12 12h45   Angola vs Eswatini Nkoloma Stadium
09/12 12h45   Mozambique vs Seychelles Sunset Stadium
09/12 15h30   Zambia vs Malawi Nkoloma Stadium
09/12 15h30   Comoros Islands vs Botswana Sunset Stadium
10/12 15h30   South Africa vs Lesotho Nkoloma Stadium
10/12 15h30   Madagascar vs Mauritius Sunset Stadium

Source - Daniel Itai, Lusaka, Zambia

