Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

by Daniel Itai, Lusaka, Zambia

17 goals were netted in today's debut Cosafa U-20 Group A and Group C championship encounters at the Nkoloma Stadium.Angola who are in Group C with Seychelles opened up the tournament's curtains. Seychelles did not receive a heartwarming welcome following their last appearance in 2016, as Angola obliterated the southern African island 8 - 0.Malawi also started their championship campaign on a good note following their resounding 4 - 0 win over Comoros Islands.The last game of the day was also another enticing one as hosts Zambia outmaneuvered Botswana 5 - 0.Defensively, Angola, Malawi and Zambia have so far proved that they are as solid as a rock as evidenced by today's results.Following today's Group A and C 's results, Zambia and Angola are currently at the summit of their groups.Today's Cosafa U-20 fixtures in CAT:10h00 : Mozambique vs Eswatini – Sunset Stadium12h45 : Lesotho vs Madagascar – Sunset Stadium15h30 : South Africa vs Mauritius – Sunset Stadium