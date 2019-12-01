Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

by Daniel Itai, Lusaka, Zambia
1 hr ago | Views
17 goals were netted in today's debut Cosafa U-20 Group A and Group C championship encounters at the Nkoloma Stadium.
Angola who are in Group C with Seychelles opened up the tournament's curtains. Seychelles did not receive a heartwarming welcome following their last appearance in 2016, as Angola obliterated the southern African island 8 - 0.

Malawi also started their championship campaign on a good note following their resounding 4 - 0 win over Comoros Islands.

The last game of the day was also another enticing one as hosts Zambia outmaneuvered Botswana 5 - 0.
Defensively, Angola, Malawi and  Zambia have so far proved that they are as solid as a rock as evidenced by today's results.

Following today's Group A and C 's results, Zambia and Angola are currently at the summit of their groups.

Today's Cosafa U-20 fixtures in CAT:

Group C
10h00 : Mozambique vs Eswatini – Sunset Stadium

Group B
12h45 : Lesotho vs Madagascar – Sunset Stadium
15h30 : South Africa vs Mauritius – Sunset Stadium

Source - Daniel Itai, Lusaka, Zambia

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

57 mins ago | 190 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

1 hr ago | 115 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 533 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 576 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 343 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 242 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 365 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 3725 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2453 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3558 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4355 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 929 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 496 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 382 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 501 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 482 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 639 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 476 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11337 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2034 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3409 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3831 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8998 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7306 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15250 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

24 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 275 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days