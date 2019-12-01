Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Bosso to hold awards ceremony

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS will this year hold an awards ceremony as part of honouring their players' strong finish to the season.

Club chairperson Kenneth Mhlophe told Sunday News Sports that the impressive performances and positive results posted by the team towards the end of the season has prompted the executive and the board to consider honouring the boys for their spirited efforts that saw them lifting the team to a respectable position on the log after what appeared to be a nightmarish season.

"We are going to hold an awards ceremony to honour our players for a breath-taking end to the season. The boys showed their fighting spirit as well as their commitment to the club against all odds. We are left with no option but to celebrate this feat by awarding the most excelling players though of course at the end it was teamwork that prevailed," he said.

Bosso last held a players' award ceremony in 2016 when the team was celebrating its 90th anniversary and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, the club's long serving son was voted the Player of the year. Prior to that it had last honoured its players in 2012 with Masimba Mambare scooping the top gong.

"We are still working on the tentative date for the awards but it will be before the start of the festive season," said Mhlophe.

The country's reigning second runner up Soccer Star of the year Prince Dube is expected to lead the race for the player of the year but faces strong competition from the league's top goalkeeper Sibanda, Nqobizitha Masuku, Peter Mudhuhwa and Ray Lunga.

Andrew Mbeba the country's Rookie of the year is expected to battle it out for the club's promising player with Divine Mhirindiri while the most disciplined player might pity the team's two veteran players, skipper Sibanda and Tendai Ndlovu. Mudhuhwa and Masuku might find themselves again vying for the most consistent player of the year.  

Bosso has been in breathtaking form since the arrival of its Dutch coach, Hendrik Pieter de Jongh with many attributing its resurgence to the expatriate mentor.

De Jongh has gone for 13 matches unbeaten since taking over as head of the technical team from Mandla "Lulu" Mpofu, who had been in charge on interim basis after the departure of Madinda Ndlovu.

The Dutchman's first match on the bench was against bitter rivals Dynamos in a Chibuku Super Cup match at Rufaro Stadium, which Bosso won 1-0.

To cap a fine end to the season Bosso managed to lift the Chibuku Super Cup, the country's prestigious knock-out tournament after accounting for Ngezi 1-0 through a wonder strike by the soccer star's second runner up Prince Dube.

The team is currently on fifth position on 45 points on the log but can finish in the top four if it manages to win its remaining two matches against Bulawayo Chiefs at Barbourfields and Chapungu away if  fourth-placed ZPC Kariba on 46 points falter in any of their remaining matches. The sixth-placed team is Ngezi Platinum also on 45 points the same as Bosso, but with an inferior goal difference also stands a chance of finishing in the top four  in the event the two teams above them post undesirable results.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF claims to have people's concerns in mind

12 secs ago | 0 Views

Tsholotsho councillors refuse to suspend acting CEO

36 secs ago | 1 Views

Chasi to spell out terms for Zesa board

59 secs ago | 0 Views

Decoloniality: Did somebody say China?

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Zanu-PF Youth League applauds World Federation of Democratic Youth

2 mins ago | 3 Views

School in shock $60 000 fees per term

3 mins ago | 2 Views

FC Platinum embarrassed by Etoile du Sahel

3 mins ago | 3 Views

BCC on high alert for meat safety

3 mins ago | 2 Views

DJ Zwesta embroiled in bizarre murder

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Subsidies for more basic goods

4 mins ago | 2 Views

$1bn road rehab gathers momentum

4 mins ago | 2 Views

New benefits for war collaborators

5 mins ago | 3 Views

'Zanu-PF has become an employer of choice'

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Govt mulls reviewing fuel pricing formula again

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Life can never be weighted, even with gold

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe lobbies US against trophy imports ban

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Santa or no Santa, it's still Xmas

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF indaba must bring solutions to economic woes

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Subsidies to cover 7 more basic goods

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Wife bashes hubby for 17 years

13 mins ago | 28 Views

Late Mugabe properties riddle solved

17 mins ago | 72 Views

Fees hike sparks exodus to government schools

21 mins ago | 40 Views

Nasty divorce for Zanu PF stalwart

25 mins ago | 40 Views

Invest in brick molding to capitalise on Lupane development- KRDC

26 mins ago | 13 Views

After decades of Police State misrule chicken have come home to roost - Police and soldiers are starving

28 mins ago | 100 Views

'Our fundamentals are now sound' IMF told - not so with corrupt, rigged elections, game changers

29 mins ago | 31 Views

Fidelity printers, mining firm fight over equipment

31 mins ago | 22 Views

Christian group in wrangle with Zanu PF activists over land

32 mins ago | 49 Views

Man in trouble for raping form 3 pupil

33 mins ago | 90 Views

Five cops attacked by civilians in Harare

35 mins ago | 179 Views

Zimbabweans urged to leave the country

1 hr ago | 757 Views

Welshman Ncube welcomes Kasukuwere to oppossition politics

3 hrs ago | 1984 Views

SADC Boss speaks on Zimbabwe's November 2017 coup

4 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Mnangagwa should apologise for Gukurahundi massacres, says Tshinga Dube

17 hrs ago | 2651 Views

Mnangagwa scores Midlands backing for 2023 elections

17 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Man fingers police boss, hangs self

18 hrs ago | 4932 Views

Econet people urged to learn isiNdebele

19 hrs ago | 3846 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF panics over new Zanu-PF party formation

23 hrs ago | 5133 Views

Chief demonstrates at court

23 hrs ago | 3722 Views

Tshinga Dube scorns Mnangagwa talks with political nobodies

23 hrs ago | 5056 Views

Chamisa's Mutare rally gets green light

23 hrs ago | 3353 Views

Man arrested for dressing dog with Mnangagwa T-shirt

23 hrs ago | 7277 Views

Minister Obadiah Moyo sees red over audit report

23 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Mphoko claims immunity

24 hrs ago | 1359 Views

Security forces fingered in Youth Games scam

24 hrs ago | 396 Views

Bulawayo eyes City of Choice status in sports

24 hrs ago | 243 Views

Nsingo declared Zanu-PF DCC chair

24 hrs ago | 280 Views

Zanu-PF dismisses G40 cabal over 'Zanu-PF Original' reports

24 hrs ago | 310 Views

Boy crushed to death by falling tree

24 hrs ago | 395 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days