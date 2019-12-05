Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Madagascar book Cosafa semis spot

by Daniel Itai, Lusaka, Zambia
1 hr ago | Views
Madagascar booked their place at the Cosafa U20 semifinals after they edged Mauritius 2 - 1 in the last game of their group B encounter at the Sunset stadium this afternoon.

It took only 6 minutes for Madagascar to open up the score sheet courtesy of a superb strike from Arnaud Randrianantenaina.

Although Mauritius were seemingly causing mayhems for Madagascar, nothing really materialised for Mauritius which eventually saw Aristide VéVé Ranaivo Harison striking again for the 2005 Cosafa U20 champions.

The first half ended 2- 0 and it looked as if it was done and dusted. However, Mauritius put up a tenacious fight in the second half through Wilson  Moutou who pulled one back in the 70th minute.

Regardless, Madagascar kept their lead which eventually ended 2 - 1. Due to today's result, Madagascar are now through to the semis after they emerged the best runners-up with seven points from three games.

In another group B encounter, South Africa demolished Lesotho 4 - 0 at the Nkoloma Stadium courtesy of goals from Sinenjongo Mkiva, Rahim Milazi, Rowen Human and Keletso Sifama which also saw the current Cosafa U20 champions booking their spot at the semifinals.

Yesterday the hosts Zambia also marked their spot at the semis after they edged Malawi 2 - 1 in their final group A encounter. Angola also secured their spot after thumping Eswatini 3 - 1 in their last game of group C.

Thursday's semifinals fixtures will see Madagascar locking horns with South Africa and Zambia tussling it off with Angola.




Source - Daniel Itai, Lusaka, Zambia

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Phelekezela Mphoko sues Welshman Ncube

17 mins ago | 37 Views

Kazembe Kazembe under fire over passport fees

1 hr ago | 722 Views

PHOTO: Nine $5 notes with same serial number

1 hr ago | 757 Views

Zanu-PF battles factionalism in Mnangagwa's Midlands province

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

431 land barons face arrest over irregular sale of state land …Gvt says US$3 billion lost in the process

2 hrs ago | 346 Views

Robber shot dead at roadblock

3 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Victoria Falls water flow increases following rains

3 hrs ago | 803 Views

Zesa announces stage two load shedding

3 hrs ago | 643 Views

Zimbabwe's Human Rights under Siege - MDC

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

MDC agree to local mediator, no reforms will be implemented - pointless, fix everything but not seized engine

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

'A revolution needed to remove ZANU PF' Jonathan Moyo says

3 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Statement on commemoration of Human Rights Day

4 hrs ago | 138 Views

ZLHR urges govt to value youth contribution in fight against human rights violations

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Government blows unauthorised USD$ 10 billion

7 hrs ago | 3388 Views

Kasukuwere to lead young people in economic revolution

9 hrs ago | 4050 Views

Jacob Zuma develops mental illness

10 hrs ago | 9435 Views

Gwanda woman crushes new born baby with stone

11 hrs ago | 2901 Views

Walter Mzembi forms new political party?

12 hrs ago | 7605 Views

Open letter to Zesa over unfair distribution of electricity

12 hrs ago | 3830 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa talks looming

12 hrs ago | 10419 Views

'Mnangagwa labelled Chigumba sellout'

12 hrs ago | 12537 Views

Zanu-PF fat cats squeezing the poor: Clerics

12 hrs ago | 1858 Views

No easy walk to Commonwealth, UK envoy tells Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Zimbabwe mulls nuclear power as solution to power deficits

12 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Zanu-PF provinces endorse Mnangagwa as 2023 presidential candidate

12 hrs ago | 1037 Views

Boy (7) dies in Bulawayo race car accident

12 hrs ago | 1456 Views

135 Gukurahundi, political victims repatriated

12 hrs ago | 1099 Views

Zimbabwean law to criminalise redollarisation on the cards

12 hrs ago | 2133 Views

South Africa's tycoon to set up renewable energy institute in Gwanda

12 hrs ago | 1678 Views

NOTICE: Latest on ZESA load shedding schedule

13 hrs ago | 4169 Views

Africa facing repercussions of the West

13 hrs ago | 300 Views

A Christmas book gift from a Villager

13 hrs ago | 487 Views

Zimbabwe name U-19 Cricket World Cup squad

13 hrs ago | 216 Views

Accidents riddle Victoria Falls highway

13 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Illegal immigrants in fatal crash

13 hrs ago | 1183 Views

Zimbabwe diasporans to pay more in passport fees

13 hrs ago | 856 Views

Zimbabwean tobacco hectarage drops

13 hrs ago | 220 Views

Herentals FC summoned for 'match fixing'

13 hrs ago | 587 Views

Bulawayo City Council stops refuse collections

13 hrs ago | 307 Views

Cont Mhlanga pens book on wars

13 hrs ago | 273 Views

Destructive rains expected

13 hrs ago | 1085 Views

'Mupfumira not mentally fit for trial'

13 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Social media affair, woman raped

13 hrs ago | 1179 Views

$110m new notes, coins in circulation

13 hrs ago | 429 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa to share $25 million

13 hrs ago | 4630 Views

Zanu-PF indaba kicks off today

13 hrs ago | 244 Views

British ambassador meets Chiwenga

13 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Zimbabwe doctors troop back to work

13 hrs ago | 805 Views

Vaya Tractor seals strategic partnerships

13 hrs ago | 303 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days