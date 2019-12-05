Madagascar book Cosafa semis spot

Sports / Soccer

by Daniel Itai, Lusaka, Zambia

Madagascar booked their place at the Cosafa U20 semifinals after they edged Mauritius 2 - 1 in the last game of their group B encounter at the Sunset stadium this afternoon.It took only 6 minutes for Madagascar to open up the score sheet courtesy of a superb strike from Arnaud Randrianantenaina.Although Mauritius were seemingly causing mayhems for Madagascar, nothing really materialised for Mauritius which eventually saw Aristide VéVé Ranaivo Harison striking again for the 2005 Cosafa U20 champions.The first half ended 2- 0 and it looked as if it was done and dusted. However, Mauritius put up a tenacious fight in the second half through Wilson Moutou who pulled one back in the 70th minute.Regardless, Madagascar kept their lead which eventually ended 2 - 1. Due to today's result, Madagascar are now through to the semis after they emerged the best runners-up with seven points from three games.In another group B encounter, South Africa demolished Lesotho 4 - 0 at the Nkoloma Stadium courtesy of goals from Sinenjongo Mkiva, Rahim Milazi, Rowen Human and Keletso Sifama which also saw the current Cosafa U20 champions booking their spot at the semifinals.Yesterday the hosts Zambia also marked their spot at the semis after they edged Malawi 2 - 1 in their final group A encounter. Angola also secured their spot after thumping Eswatini 3 - 1 in their last game of group C.Thursday's semifinals fixtures will see Madagascar locking horns with South Africa and Zambia tussling it off with Angola.