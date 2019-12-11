Zambia lifts eleventh Cosafa title

Sports / Soccer

by Daniel Itai, Lusaka, Zambia

Zambia managed to clinch their eleventh Cosafa U20 title after walloping South Africa 3 - 0 in the tournament's final at the Nkoloma Stadium this afternoon.South Africa seemed to be the better contenders at the start of the first 35 minutes, however, they lost that momentum in the 40th minute when Zambia's Jonathan Munalula opened up for the hosts.Five minutes later, Francisco Mwepu made it 2 - 0 which saw South Africa going to the break trailing.South Africa's U20 side seemed to have listened to their interim coach Helman Mkhalele's halftime talk as evidenced by their style of play.Although Mkhalele's boys were seemingly playing good football the Zambians remained steadfast to their lead.With six minutes left on the clock to conclude the match, Munalula struck again and extended Zambia's lead to 3 - 0.There was nothing South Africa could do to perhaps change the outcome of the final. The South Africa Football Association (SAFA) commended the South African team for putting out a tenacious fight."They fought gallantly throughout the match and missed several easy chances. Better luck next time," said SAFA in a statement.Earlier on, Angola thumped Madagascar 5 - 1 in the third-place play-off which saw them walking away with the bronze medal.Zambia's Patrick Gondwe won the Player of the Tournament and the chance to have a trial at Spanish second division side CD Numancia, an opportunity afforded in partnership with LaLiga.Angola's duo which comprises of Nsessani Simao won the Golden Glove award as well as Ambrosini Salvador who picked up the Golden Boot as top-scorer, and Madagascar the Fair Play award.