Highlanders defer awards ceremony

Sports / Soccer

by Staff Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have deferred their awards ceremony, which was meant to take place this month, with the event now likely to take place next year, that is if it does happen.Kenneth Mhlophe, the Highlanders chairman early this month told Sunday News Sport that they were going to hold an awards ceremony to honour their players for an outstanding season which saw Bosso win the Chibuku Super Cup. Mhlophe at the time indicated that the event would take place before the festive season.With the festive season now upon us, there is no sign of Highlanders having an awards ceremony which means that the Bosso players, who were anticipating to get extra incentives from the event will have a gloomy time.Highlanders media and communications officer Ronald Moyo yesterday said the awards are definitely not taking place in December but chances are still there for the players to get rewarded early next year."The idea of the awards has been shelved at the moment although the club still maintains the desire to honour its outstanding players for the year 2019. Initially when the chairman talked about the idea there was no date that was confirmed so people should not panic. It's not fair to conclude that the awards have been cancelled," Moyo said yesterday.Bosso finished the season in sixth position in the Castle League Premier Soccer League and also landed the Chibuku Super Cup.Highlanders last held their awards ceremony in 2016 as part of their 90th anniversary celebrations and goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, the club's long serving player was voted the Player of the Year. Before that, the last player rewards event had taken place in 2012 with Masimba Mambare scooping the top gong.Meanwhile, striker Prince Dube has been voted as the best player for Highlanders this season by a grouping of supporters calling themselves Bosso Bulletin Group.The 22-year-old Dube, popularly known as Mgadaffi was presented with R1 000 cash and a trophy by representatives of Bosso Bulletin Group at the club's offices last Friday.Dube, who started off slowly ended the season with a bang as he finished as the Highlanders top goal scorer with 11 goals, seven in the league as well as four in the Chibuku Super where he was on target in all of Bosso's matches in the country's knock-out competition. It was his wonder goal against Ngezi Platinum which won the Chibuku Super