Morocco unveils refurbished $65 million football facility

The Royal Moroccan Federation of Football has unveiled the refurbished national football center described as "a state-of-the-art, best facility of its kind in the continent."Morocco is fast-developing a reputation as the premier sports mecca in Africa as the north African country continues to build sports infrastructure to bid for top-tier events.The 30 hectare facility, renamed after the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, is the continent's biggest national football high performance center, which features world-class equipment, leading sports science equipment as the north African country gears towards developing high-achieving football stars.The state-of-the-art facility, previously known as the Maâmoura National Football Centre underwent an extensive $65 million renovation.The Mohammed VI Football Complex, extending over a 30 hectare site, will be used by all national teams to prepare for competitions as well as visiting teams.The facility boasts a maximum capacity of over 650, four natural turf grass football fields, three artificial turf fields, a covered football field, a hybrid football field, a reathletisation room that can accommodate futsal matches, an outdoor Olympic swimming pool, two tennis courts and a Beach Soccer field.In a statement, Morocco's football mother body, said the development was a sign of the King's commitment to provide the highest quality of training for the country's football stars."It reflects the high level of commitment by the King for sports and youth development and his desire to ensure that national football professionals have all the conditions for success and success so that they can represent their country as they should," the federation said.The massive complex also includes a new generation Sports and Performance Medicine Centre that meets FIFA standards and has rooms for physiotherapy, stress testing, dentistry, ophthalmology, trauma, psychology, podiatry, nutritional medicine, radiology, ultrasound, electrotherapy, bone densitometry, cryotherapy and a mobile emergency medical unit.It also houses catering and relaxation areas, a 221-seat auditorium built to be as flexible as possible to accommodate various events (conferences or film screenings), as well as administrative buildings.The federation believes opening the facility up for visiting national teams will go a long way promoting national tourism."The opening of this sports building to foreign teams will also allow it to establish itself as a lever for the development of national tourism and to promote the Kingdom's international influence."The refurbishment of the complex is part of the national program on the upgrading of football infrastructure.The program provides for improving players training through the establishment of training centers for Moroccan teams and the construction of five federal training centers in Saidia, Ifrane, Ksar Lakbir, Beni Mellal and Agadir.Under the program, 138 artificial grass football pitches have been renovated and 13 natural grass pitches have been set up.