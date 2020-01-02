FC Platinum's high level of professionalism lured De Jongh

Sports / Soccer

by Staff Reporter

DUTCHMAN Hendrik Pieter de Jongh says the high level of professionalism displayed by FC Platinum lured him to join the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions.He was unveiled as FC Platinum head coach at a Press conference yesterday morning.Although details of the Dutchman's contract were not revealed, indications are that he penned a lengthy deal. He replaces Lizwe Sweswe, who has been taking charge of the team in a caretaker role and now reverts to being assistant coach.FC Platinum also announced the arrival of the experienced Tembo Chuma as their new goalkeepers' coach. The Zvishavane-based outfit also unveiled Manica Diamonds attacking midfielder Stanley Ngala, ZPC Kariba's Jimmy Gwara and Hwange left-back Nomore Chinyerere. Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year second runner-up and Triangle United attacking midfielder Ralph Kawondera is expected to join the platinum miners sometime this week. De Jongh expressed delight at joining the Zimbabwe champions."I feel happy to be here at FC Platinum. Everything here is professional both on and outside the pitch," said De Jongh."I was not surprised to get a call from FC Platinum. I am 49 years old; 29 years of coaching in 12 different countries in the world. I have a good CV and lots of experience. Everyone knows my contract at Highlanders expired at the end of the (last) year and as a coach, you go looking to see what is best for you, what is best for your future and what is the best label to work for, and Platinum called me at the moment and made a good impression. l could see they are very professional," he said.Asked about his vision for the platinum miners, De Jongh said: "I'm not looking at the short term, I'm looking at the long term. What we want is success, we want to win everything. It is not easy, but what we want is good football and success."Pure Platinum Play had been on the hunt for an experienced substantive head coach since the departure of Norman Mapeza, who joined the great trek down south to head the technical staff of South African Premiership side Chippa United.Despite leading them to a third consecutive domestic league title, the FC Platinum leadership seems to have had little faith in Sweswe taking the team forward. De Jongh on the other hand opted not to extend his stay at Highlanders after his four-month contract lapsed on December 31, 2019.The Dutchman arrived at Bosso in September and enjoyed a successful three-month spell, which culminated in the club winning the Chibuku Super Cup. Bosso offered him a new improved contract, which he turned down, saying he wanted to pursue new challenges.De Jongh's first assignment is a tall order, as FC Platinum host continental giants Al Ahly in the return leg of the Total Caf Champions League Group B encounter at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.FC Platinum are still searching for a maiden win in the Caf Champions League mini-league phase.They have lost all their three group games, 1-2 away to Al Hilal of Sudan, 0-3 to Tunisian side Etoile Du Sahel and 0-2 to eight-time Champions League winners Al Ahly