Magwegwe boy catches attention of English Premier League side

A Bulawayo boy has reportedly caught the attention of English Premier League side Leicester as the City of Kings continues to churn out talented players to the hugely popular league.Playing for Biya and Friends Academy in the Zifa Bulawayo Province Junior League, 18-year-old Zubai Ali from Magwegwe surburb might soon join the likes of other Bulawayo sons Bruce Grobbelaar, Peter Ndlovu, Benjani Mwaruwari and Marvelous Nakamba in playing in the Premier League."While we might have him coming here to join the Leicester juniors, chances of him being promoted to the senior team are high because of his immense talent."The boy is just something else and I remain confident that if he eventually does come this side, it will only be a matter of time before he is promoted to the first team," said Ali's United Kingdom-based manager Luther Munakandafa.So brutal in front of goal is the youngster that he scored an incredible 30 goals for Biya and Friends Academy and provided 20 assists.His handlers said they will soon be putting him on a database frequented by Premier League teams and scouts.Biya and Friends Academy is owned by Highlanders' legend Thulani 'Biya' Ncube, who is now based in the United States of America.Ncube, a gangly, but tough defender during his illustrious playing career, holds the record of being the first and only Zimbabwean player to captain three sides, Highlanders, the national Under-23s as well as the senior national team at the same time.