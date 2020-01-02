Latest News Editor's Choice


Katema off to Zambia

by Edward Makuzva
2 mins ago | Views
FORMER Mushowani Stars and Dynamos forward Evans Katema left the country on Tuesday and is on the verge of signing Zambian giants Zanaco.

The Dynamos marksman who scored 12 goals in 2019 Premiership Castle lager has been offered a deal by the Zambian giants and this week if he passes medical tests.

Dynamos spokesperson Tinashe Farawo posting of his facebook page said yesterday.

"I can confirm that Evans Katema has been invited for medicals by Zanaco FC in Zambia. As soon as he passes those medicals, he will immediately sign for that team," said Farawo.

Zanaco seem to have developed an appetite for Zimbabwean players after former Dynamos and CAPS United midfielder Tafadzwa "Fire" Rusike's successful stint with the Lusaka-based side.

 Rusike, at one time wore the captain's armband for one of Zambia's football giants as he mesmerised with his trademark body swerve.

Meanwhile, more Zimbabwean players are heading to Zambia which includes 2019 soccer star of the year Joel "Josta" Ngodzo have already signed for Buildcon. Former Ngezi Platinum Stars striker Donald Teguru and Harare City right-back Takudzwa Chimwemwe have also signed for the same club

Source - Byo24News

