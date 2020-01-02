Mane bags African Player of the Year Award

Sports / Soccer

by Daniel Itai, Hurghada, Egypt

The 28th edition of the 2019 CAF Awards which were held yesterday at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh Resort, saw Senegalese and Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane walking away with the African Player of the Year award."I am very happy and proud to win this award. I thank my teammates at the Senegal national team and also my club, Liverpool for their support" said Mane.Mane pulled 477 votes ahead of his Liverpool teammate Mohamd Salah, who garnered 325 votes and Algeria's Riyad Mahrez who managed 267 votes."An incredible 2019 for Sadio Mane 53 appearances 32 goals, Premier League Golden Boot, Team of the Year, Champions League winner, Super Cup winner, Club World Cup winner and now, African Player of the Year," said Liverpool FC in a statementAward Winners:African Player of the Year:Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)African Women's Player of the Year:Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)African Interclubs Player of the Year:Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)African Youth Player of the Year:Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)African Men's Coach of the Year:Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)African Women's Coach of the Year:Desiree Ellis (South Africa)African Men's National Team of the Year:AlgeriaAfrican Women's National Team of the Year:CameroonClub President of the Year:Moise Katumbi (TP Mazembe)Federation of the Year:Egyptian Football AssociationGoal of the Year:Riyad Mahrez (Algeria vs Nigeria, Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019 semi final)Special Award:Kojovi Obilale (former Togolese goalkeeper)CAF-Fifpro Best XI:Goalkeeper: Andre OnanaDefenders: Achraf Hakimi, Serge Aurier, Joel Matip, Kalidou KoulibalyMidfielders: Idrissa Gueye, Riyad Mahrez, Hakim ZiyechForwards: Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang