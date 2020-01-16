Morocco's Mohamed VI Complex to host world football leaders

Sports / Soccer

by Bulawayo24 Correspondent

At least 200 representatives from the 54 African football associations descend upon the iconic Mohamed VI Football Complex on February 1 where the future of football development in Africa will take centre stage.The one-day seminar slated on the eve of an all-important CAF executive meeting will be hosted at the recently refurbished $65 million national football center described as "a state-of-the-art, best facility of its kind in the continent."The 30 hectare facility, renamed after the King of Morocco, Mohammed VI, is the continent's biggest national football high performance center, and features world-class equipment, leading sports science equipment as the north African country gears towards developing high-achieving football stars.The facility is located in Salé a city in north-western Morocco.FIFA President Gianni Infantino and his CAF counterpart, Ahmad Ahmad, will witness the tremendous progress Morocco has made.The north African country is fast-developing a reputation as the premier sports mecca in Africa as it continues to build sports infrastructure to bid for top-tier events.Interestingly, the seminar and CAF executive meeting take place right in the middle of Morocco hosting the CAF Futsal Africa Nations Cup that runs from January 28 to February 7 in Laayoune."We are delighted as a country to be hosting this event. We believe because of our readiness and existing facilities CAF has seen it fit for us to once again to play host to one of their prestigious tournaments where the top three coming from this tournament will head to the World Cup in Lithuania later this year," read a Morocco Royal Football Federation statement.The state-of-the-art facility that will host the meetings underwent an extensive $65 million renovation towards the end of 2019.Visiting administrators will be taken on a tour to see facilities that will be used by Morocco's national teams to prepare for competitions.The Mohamed VI Complex boasts a maximum capacity of over 650, four natural turf grass football fields, three artificial turf fields, a covered football field, a hybrid football field, a reathletisation room that can accommodate futsal matches, an outdoor Olympic swimming pool, two tennis courts and a Beach Soccer field.The federation has repeatedly said the facility is a sign of the country's commitment to provide the highest quality of training for the country's football stars."It reflects the high level of commitment by the King for sports and youth development and his desire to ensure that national football professionals have all the conditions for success and success so that they can represent their country as they should," the federation said.The massive complex also includes a new generation Sports and Performance Medicine Centre that meets FIFA standards and has rooms for physiotherapy, stress testing, dentistry, ophthalmology, trauma, psychology, podiatry, nutritional medicine, radiology, ultrasound, electrotherapy, bone densitometry, cryotherapy and a mobile emergency medical unit. It also houses catering and relaxation areas, a 221-seat auditorium built to be as flexible as possible to accommodate various events (conferences or film screenings), as well as administrative buildings.The federation believes opening the facility up for visiting national teams will go a long way promoting national tourism."The opening of this sports building to foreign teams will also allow it to establish itself as a lever for the development of national tourism and to promote the Kingdom's international influence."The refurbishment of the complex is part of the national program on the upgrading of football infrastructure. The program provides for improving players training through the establishment of training centers for Moroccan teams and the construction of five federal training centers in Saidia, Ifrane, Ksar Lakbir, Beni Mellal and Agadir. Under the program, 138 artificial grass football pitches have been renovated and 13 natural grass pitches have been set up.